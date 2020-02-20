ANGLETON — Not every successful role model for children has to be an adult.
Saniya Symone is an actress, entrepreneur and model from Houston with her own line of clothing and jewelry, despite being just 13 years old. She spoke Tuesday as part of the First Missionary Baptist Church Community Development Corp.’s Black History Month program.
“I have been doing speaking engagements since 2015 when I was 9 years old,” Symone said. “I started with Youth Empowerment Network and we go and talk to kids and motivate them about self-esteem and starting goals at a young age.”
The organization hosts speakers each Tuesday and Thursday of February to educate and inspire the kids who attend its after-school program at the church’s community center. The presentations are meant to expose the children to successful African Americans in a variety of different fields, including health care, cyber security and business.
“I invited Saniya because I have heard about her before and I know she does empowerment speaking and she’s a positive role model,” volunteer Renita Thoma said. “She’s 13 years old; I’m hoping they’ll relate better because she is closer to their age.”
Thomas hopes to inspire the attending kids through the presentations.
“I want our kids to know that kids their age are starting their own businesses and that anything is possible if they just try,” Thomas said. “We want to keep them motivated to do greater things and show them things they haven’t seen before.”
Symone has been actively involved in empowerment programs since she was very young.
“When I get nervous I remember why I do what I do and who inspires me,” Symone said. “Seeing people around me doing well and seeing other entrepreneurs working toward their goals inspires me to keep me going.”
She is often brought in to speak to younger crowds, Symone said.
“I want people to feel empowered and I want my message to come across in a positive way,” Symone said. “I speak to all different age groups, mostly teens because I think it’s important for youth to be involved.”
She has her own fashion line as well as an online jewelry store.
“I started Iconic Legends, where I sell apparel, in 2018,” Symone said. “I feel very accomplished and I feel blessed that I’m able to do this at a young age.”
Symone is similar in age to the children who attend the community center’s program.
“We try to do more for the after-school program than just let them play basketball. We want them to reach as high as they can in their lifetimes,” volunteer Ruby Carter said. “I think a peer-to-peer relationship reaches to kids better than adults.”
