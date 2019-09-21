LAKE JACKSON — A motorcyclist was severely injured and flown by medical helicopter after running into another vehicle, police say.
The 40-year-old Brazoria man was not wearing a helmet when he ran into the back of stopped truck at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of That Way, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
A 42-year-old Lake Jackson woman was driving a silver GMC pickup truck northbound on That Way when she saw an animal, possibly a kitten, in the roadway, Lankford said. She stopped in the road to move it from the roadway, leaving her truck stopped with the lights on, and heard a motorcycle approaching, he said.
She tried to get the motorcyclist’s attention but saw that he was not slowing down or changing lanes, so she ran to the sidewalk, Lankford said.
The black Suzuki motorcycle struck the back left corner of the parked truck, damaging both vehicles, he said.
“He did have pretty severe injuries and was unconscious, but was stabilized by EMS and then flown to Houston,” Lankford said.
The man went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, he said.
He could not give an update on the man’s condition Friday. The department has requested medical records as part of the ongoing crash investigation, Lankford said.
