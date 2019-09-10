What was once a day of tragedy is now a day of solidarity and remembrance.
Anyone who was around and old enough to remember the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, can recall exactly where they were when the news broke and the feelings it stirred within them, Exchange Club of Angleton President Bob Fried said.
“In keeping with the ideals of Exchange, our club wanted to make sure the Angleton community had a venue for remembrance and reflection upon the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Fried said.
Wednesday morning, the club will be sponsoring its Sept. 11 Remembrance event at Veteran’s Gazebo Park, club treasurer Ro’Vin Garrett said.
The event is set to start at 8:30 a.m. and should last no longer than half an hour, Garrett said. Those who attend will receive a complimentary American flag.
“It will be worth it to take 30 minutes to reflect,” Garrett said.
Attendees will have a chance to reflect on the tragedy that struck almost 18 years ago as the events of that morning are recounted by Judge Greg Hill, Garrett said.
Garrett remembers exactly where she was and how she felt as soon as she heard the news. She cried for weeks, she said.
This event is not exclusive to those who have their own recollections of that day. Anyone is welcome and younger members of the community are encouraged to attend and remember Sept. 11 through those who had their own experiences that day, Garrett said.
It is important for the story to be passed on from generation to generation to ensure it is never forgotten, Garrett said.
Just the other day, Garrett said she was watching a video of the streets of New York as the events unfolded. She said she watched as citizens kept moving forward amid the chaos to help others. It reminded her of what this country is capable of, she said.
The Exchange Club of Angleton has organized the event every year since it was chartered in 2003. The only exception was when the memorable day has fallen on a Sunday, Garrett said.
It is meant to be a solemn event when members of the community come together to remember what was lost as a country and as a people, Garrett said.
“It will be a solemn time for our community, as Americans to renew our vow to ‘never forget,’” Fried said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.