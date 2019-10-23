Sweeny ISD gets more mentors
Within the past two weeks, Sweeny ISD has had at least two more people call about becoming mentors for their T.E.A.M. Up program, district officials said.
That puts the district at six mentors in total once all of their paperwork is in, Parent and Community Liaison Lisa Virgel said.
She is also waiting for students to bring back forms completed by their parents and hopes to have most of those in by the end of the week, Virgel said.
If all the paperwork is in this week, mentors and students might be able to start meeting as early as next week, she said.
Oak Drive lane to be right turn only at Oyster Creek
Lake Jackson will put up a sign that might have once been in place after the Traffic Commission realized the Oak Drive’s northbound right lane at the intersection with Oyster Creek Drive should be right turn only, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
There is not a lane to continue into if a driver went straight from the right lane, the map shows. That might be why Yenne said he “could have sworn” the lane was already right turn only, but he said there was no sign there as of Monday evening.
Council unanimously approved the change at its meeting Monday, so public works could immediately proceed to put a sign up.
Danbury ISD makes police force official
After the final paperwork submission, Danbury ISD now has an official police department, acting Superintendent Sherry Phillips said.
Police Chief Terry Ross will oversee the department with plans to eventually add another officer within the next couple years, Ross previously told The Facts.
The school district initially hired Ross in June after he retired from the Houston Police Department. He brings more than three decades of experience to the school district, with eight of those years focused on working with juveniles, Ross said.
