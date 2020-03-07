OTHER RECIPIENTS SOUTHSIDE ELEMENTARY $3,360 Karen Pointer and Raelynn Hightower for Quaver Social and Emotional Learning (all grades) $1,608.64 Karen Pointer for Ukulele Learning For All (third-fifth grades) FRONTIER ELEMENTARY $3,354.60 Jana Milam for Orff Instruments (all grades) ANGLETON JR. HIGH $4,790.83 Heather Jackson for flexible seating (seventh grade) $3,075.93 April Smith for Gaga Ball Pit (all grades) $1,485 Brianne Flores for Read Naturall (all grades) ANGLETON HIGH $4,773 Michaela Bratsch and Talashadria Allen for Environmentally Friendly Education (10th-12th grades) CATS Academy $2,000 Dale Hrabovsky for The Garden (fifth-12th grade)
ANGLETON
S tate legislators and residents of Angleton ISD have a decidedly different idea of what it takes to support public schools, Melba Beken pointed out Friday as she took part in a campus prize patrol.
“It’s fabulous because state funding is getting stingy and the classrooms are the ones that suffer from that,” the Angleton ISD Education Foundation board member said. “This is something really exciting. We have a generous and giving community.”
Alternative Funding Director Allison Hemphill led administrators, school athletes and band members Friday morning on a mission to hand out $39,000 in foundation grants to teachers across Angleton ISD campuses. Teachers apply for money from the foundation by outlining a project or curriculum needing financing that the regular district budget can’t cover.
The foundation’s programs committee reviews the applications then determines which requests to fulfill.
Juli Salzman received $4,965.52 for her Northside Elementary School class. She has worked extensively with Cornell scientists to develop lessons to engage students in hands-on learning through bird watching.
“Since the foundation started, they have been a blessing to the schools and the students,” Salzman said. “This grant gives us an opportunity to be creative and enhance the learning experience for the kids.”
Salzman’s grant will fund a live-feed camera system to record her students’ homemade birdhouses at any time. With more than 400 migratory bird species in the area, kids can watch and learn at any time from anywhere as different birds fly in their houses, Salzman said. The grant will also supply every student with a set of binoculars.
The largest grants were for $5,000 each to Jason Brittain for the Angleton High School athletics department and “Civil War Journey,” a program for eighth-graders at Angleton Junior High proposed by social studies teacher Lauren DeLosSantos.
While the majority of the compensation occurred in the classroom, one employee received her award outside of it.
Angleton bus driver Angie Solis received a paid half-day off, courtesy of the education foundation, after winning a drawing between donating employees. A surprised Solis was scarce on words.
“I’m still in shock. I’m at a loss for words,” Solis said. “I don’t have the words to describe” this. It’s such a big honor.
The foundation also secured a professional development grant that will pay to send teachers to various workshops.
“We want to continue growing our teachers and to continue growing our students,” Hemphill said.
She emphasized appreciation to all of the volunteers, board members and the programs committee for making the prize patrol possible.
The education foundation has distributed a total of $58,883 since the start of the year from donations made by individuals, businesses and organizations as well as fundraising events.
