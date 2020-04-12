People wearing gloves and masks in public to protect themselves could be putting others at risk by not properly disposing of them, experts say.
Littered sanitary wipes, gloves and masks are being found in parking lots and shopping carts at grocery stores and convenience stores in Lake Jackson and Angleton, among other areas of Brazoria County. If any of those items did come in contact with the coronavirus, it could be passed on to someone else.
“If you litter your wipes, it’ll blow in the wind, and the people who work at the store will have to pick it up and handle it themselves,” Angleton Walmart shopper James Harris said. “Don’t you think that could get so many more people infected?”
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC recommends wearing a face mask, keeping surroundings as disinfected as possible and discarding any used tissues or sanitary wipes. Some are abiding by those guidelines, while others are abandoning sanitary wipes, gloves and other PPE on the ground.
Lake Jackson-area Dr. Frank Okuson Jr. urges people to stop abandoning their used gloves and masks, as the coronavirus can live on the gloves and masks.
“The coronavirus can live on surfaces for days and can potentially infect people who come in contact with those used gloves and masks,” Okosun said. “PPE should be properly disposed of in a tied bag to reduce the risk of infection transmission.”
Lake Jackson Walmart shopper Ursula Jones said the litterers simply are not being considerate of others.
“If I just littered my mask and gloves after using them, it would totally defeat the purpose of wearing them,” Jones said. “I do not understand why people would do that.”
Community Health Network nurse Jolie Gana has witnessed more than enough community spread cases, she said, and hopes people’s carelessness won’t create more.
“Know that you do run a risk to transfer virus or bacteria to someone else,” Gana said. “And even if you think we’re all out here trying to look out for ourselves, community members should properly dispose of used gloves and wipes and masks in order for the virus to not transfer to whoever picks up the trash, or somehow touches that area next.”
Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said everything connected to the coronavirus is unprecedented, but people need to have common sense.
“We’ve had a litter problem over the years, but in this case, you just really think it would be common sense to place that sort of material in a safe, secured area,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Lake Jackson Police Chief Detective Lt. Carey Lankford said that he hasn’t had reports of littering, but he hopes that whoever is littering has the good sense to revise their actions.
“Not only is it illegal to dispose of litter of any type and that’s on or within 300 feet of any public or private property, more importantly, with the situation that we are all facing currently, it’s a real a health hazard to do so,” Lankford said. “Consider the person who has to pick it up.”
Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said he hasn’t seen anyone in the act of littering, but he reminds residents that littering is a crime and that there is a shortage of PPE.
“So far, the people of Angleton have been pretty cooperative with this whole deal,” Ausmus said, “But we are on the lookout for anyone being irresponsible with PPE as there is a shortage, and people really, really shouldn’t be careless with that.”
Brazoria County Health Department staff urges people to avoid contact with any used PPE, referring to the CDC website.
“Any reusable PPE must be properly cleaned, decontaminated, and maintained after and between uses,” says the CDC website.
Littering, in general, said Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Fraizer, will travel to neighboring spaces and then, eventually, into waterways.
“Once it reaches waterways, county staff ends up handling it,” Frazier said.
People think “out of sight, out of mind,” he said. “But that’s really not the case.”
