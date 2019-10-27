AUSTIN — House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s decision not to seek reelection does not immediately change his financial obligations, Texas Ethics Commission officials say.
It’s unclear how much Bonnen has in his campaign account as he is not required to file his next state-mandated report until January.
His last report from July 15 showed about $4 million of political expenditures during the six-month reporting period and $668,776 of cash remaining on hand.
About $3 million of those expenditures went directly to the Texas Leads PAC, which Bonnen mentioned creating during his June 12 meeting with hard-line conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. That meeting led to heavy criticism of Bonnen and his ultimate decision to step aside at the end of his term.
Bonnen called for the release of the audio Sullivan secretly recorded of the meeting between the two and state Rep. Dustin Burrows for months, until Sullivan finally released it Oct. 15.
The audio confirmed what Sullivan had claimed since July, that Bonnen offered media credentials for Texas Scorecard — a pro-conservative information arm of Empower Texans, of which Sullivan is CEO — in exchange for Sullivan’s organization politically targeting a list of Republican House members in the 2020 primary election.
A week after the audio’s release, Bonnen announced he would not seek reelection to the House District 25 seat that he has held since 1997, meaning this term he plans to complete will be his first and only as speaker.
Texas Leads was part of Bonnen’s effort to help Republicans keep the majority in the House in 2020, Bonnen said during the meeting with Sullivan.
“I’m going to put $3 million into a PAC later this month from my account to protect Republican House members,” Bonnen said. “That’s going to be a pretty clear message that we’re here to fight for our people.”
The ethics commission report shows he followed through, and a $3 million contribution from the Dennis Bonnen Campaign went to Texas Leads PAC on June 25 after two $1,000 contributions a few days before.
It’s unclear how much money has been contributed to the PAC since that July report and how any of it will be used. Lake Jackson attorney Jason Cordoba is the treasurer of the PAC and did not respond to two messages The Facts left with his law firm.
A representative for Bonnen did not provide a statement after two conversations regarding this article.
The Jan. 15 filing detailing the transactions of Bonnen’s campaign account could show how the success of a $10,000-a-seat fundraiser Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Twenty tickets were available for the event that offered dinner at a Lake Jackson restaurant and a “breakfast discussion” the next morning at a Lake Jackson hotel with Bonnen and his wife.
There are standard restrictions on PAC and campaign account dollars, said Ian Steusloff, general counsel for the Texas Ethics Commission. For example, he said, it can’t be converted to personal use or used to pay family members.
“Whether or not someone is seeking reelection, that provision still remains in effect,” Steusloff said.
When a candidate or officeholder reaches a point where they no longer fit either of those roles, the law requires them to dispose of unspent contributions within six years, he said.
There are six ways to spend the money, according to the commission. The officeholder can give it to the political party he or she was affiliated with, contribute to a candidate or committee, give it to the comptroller for deposit in the state treasury, give it to charity, give it to an educational institution or give it to one or more contributors, as long as the total doesn’t exceed the aggregate amount accepted from that person during the last two years during which the former candidate or officeholder accepted political contributions.
The former candidate or officeholder can use any of or a combination of those ways at any time before the six year mark, Steusloff said. Donating to charity, other candidates or political committees is frequently seen, he said.
One lawmaker said he doesn’t see how any members could take any money from Bonnen, the Texas Tribune reported.
