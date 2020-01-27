JONES CREEK
Hundreds lined up in the gym of the Jones Creek Baptist Church to get their hands on some desserts as they celebrated Jones Creek’s 10th annual Pie Day on Saturday. While the origins of Pie Day are humorous, being first in line is no joke.
“It started as a joke because on my birthday I don’t really like cake; I like pie,” Marshall William Tidwell said. “I said something about having a pie contest and Jan. 23 is national pie day, so we celebrate as close as possible.”
The first pie day only had five judges, but now there are some for each category.
“The first year we only had a few judges for 100 pies. We learned real quick that was not the way to do it,” William said. “We’ve improved it every year and with help from Kimberly Morris, it runs really smoothly now.”
Morris, Jones Creek’s city secretary and administrator, has assisted William since the first Pie Day event.
“Pie Day is the brainchild of me and William. We had an office luncheon one day and we said ‘Hey we should do a pie competition’ and it went from there,” she said. “This has probably been our best turnout so far, we judged 89 pies.”
Healthy pies and children’s creations are often judged together because of the small turnout, but there were lots of children’s creations entered, Morris said.
“It’s great to see the little bakers coming up with pies,” she said. “We opened it to kids because we wanted to give them the opportunity to get in the kitchen and learn the skills.”
Although there were many common flavored pies, the open competition breeds some creative ideas.
“This year we had a spicy hog pie. That was a showstopper,” Morris said. “Our judges were so fascinated by some of them.”
Regina Tidwell, a judge and server, found it hard to pick a winner.
“Almost all of the pies were excellent. They had a lot of flavor,” Regina said. “Trying to score the pies was hard. You can’t put a number on someone’s hard work.”
More than 300 people came to enjoy the pies.
“The turnout was awesome. It’s much bigger than two years ago when I was here,” Regina said. “The gym was full.”
Although the event is based in Jones Creek, people from across the county made it out to enjoy the competitive dessert event.
“I look forward to seeing everyone together every year — not just our Jones Creek community, but people from all over just sitting here and enjoying pie,” Morris said. “It’s just so nice to see everyone come out and it’s also good to see the pie bakers try something new and come up with inventive recipes.”
Many residents have attended Pie Day for years.
“I think I’ve been to all of them,” Shirley Preston said. “It’s grown every year. All the pies are so good, I’m stuffed.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.