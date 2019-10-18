If you ask any young person how much work they put into raising the animals they sold at the Brazoria County Fair Junior Livestock Auction, which raised about $320,000 Thursday evening, the answer is always the same.
“A lot.”
The kids, parents and volunteers all work extremely hard to make the fair happen, which sets kids on a positive path, Fair President T.R. Williams said.
“These kids that are out here doing these projects, they’re not getting in trouble,” Williams said.
It takes every aspect of the auction, including the buyers, to make it possible for kids to get scholarships and continue their agricultural careers, he said.
For the second year in a row, Gulf Coast Auto Park purchased the grand champion steer from a girl with the last name Payne.
Last year, they bought the grand champion steer from Sara Payne for $26,000. This year, younger sister Savana Payne of Midway 4-H pulled ahead to get the grand champion steer, which the auto park bought for $25,000.
It’s not necessarily the goal to buy the champion steer each year, General Manager Mark Holian said, but it does go to a great cause.
“These kids put a lot into it,” Holian said.
The more the dealership staff puts into the community, the more they feel like they get back, he said.
“This is one of the most important events of the year for us,” Holian said.
Tracy Payne said both of her daughters work hard to raise their steers, which Sara Payne did for the last time as a senior this year.
“It feels amazing, it’s surreal,” she said about both of her daughters having grand champion steer.
Now that they’ve both gotten the glory of a grand champion steer, Savana will switch to raising goats next year, Tracy Payne said.
Bram Christensen of Angleton Willing Workers 4-H auctioned off his reserve grand champion steer, Cletus, with a cause. Half of the $13,000 proceeds will go to the foundation and family of 7-year-old Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport Officer fighting a rare form of cancer.
Abigail stood with the steer as it was auctioned.
“It was cool,” she said, before arguing with her father, Ruben Arias, that her own hair is fluffier than the steers.
Christensen took great care to make sure Cletus’ hair was the best it could be, he said, estimating his work from six to eight hours a day.
He would start at 6:30 a.m., bringing his steer into a cooler to keep the hair nice and fluffy, he said. After that, he would “feed ‘em and hay ‘em,” he made sure they drank water before conditioning and blowing out the hair, Christensen said.
“I just love showing cattle,” he said. “It’s like my favorite thing to do.”
Gaby Farkas bought that $13,000 steer because he said it’s a good thing for kids to be involved in the outdoors.
Cletus will be put to good use, Farkas said, adding that he plans to share him with his family and friends.
Any add-ons for Christensen will go straight to the Arias family, his 4-H leader Lari Scott said.
Steers aren’t for everyone, like Angleton FFA senior Callie Grigsby, who said she really enjoyed raising a lamb this year.
She started with goats and people told her if she could do goats, she could do a lamb, Grigsby said. She made sure to feed it right, warm it, exercise it on a treadmill and often inspect it using a mirror to make sure everything was healthy, she said.
Though her FFA career is over, Grigsby said she plans to stay around it by majoring in animal science at Texas A&M and possibly becoming a specialized veterinarian in the future.
Morgan Hill, a freshman with Angleton FFA, plans to keep raising goats and putting the money she earns, including the $1,900 her goat earned Thursday evening, in an account for college.
“Goats are just so fun,” she said.
Birds are the better choice for some students, like Alvin FFA seventh-grader Kaylee Elsner. She’s raised turkeys before and did chickens this year, she said. The money she got will go toward next year’s project, Kaylee said.
Add-ons will be accepted through Oct. 31. Call 979-849-6416 or visit the fair’s general sales office to make an add-on for a specific student.
