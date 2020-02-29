Texas lawmakers and other Republicans on Friday started sounding alarm bells about the potential spread of the deadly coronavirus across the southern border — despite there being no notable outbreak of the disease yet in Mexico, Central America or South America.
Lawmakers led by Texans have asked Trump administration cabinet members how prepared the United States is in the event a coronavirus outbreak in Latin America leads to a “rush to our border.”
“Given the porous nature of our border, and the continued lack of operational control due to the influence of dangerous cartels, it is foreseeable, indeed predictable, that any outbreak in Central America or Mexico could cause a rush to our border,” the letter states. It’s signed by 10 Republicans in Congress, including U.S. Reps. Chip Roy of San Antonio, Brian Babin of Woodville, Michael Cloud of Victoria, Louie Gohmert of Tyler, Pete Olsen of Sugar Land and Randy Weber of Friendswood.
The lawmakers concede there is no major present-day outbreak of the deadly strain in Mexico, South America or Central America but note “it can be presumed that we will see the virus spread further.”
“Over time, this could impose a new burden at our southern border that will threaten the safety and health of individuals in the United States and could cause a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions along our border and at detention facilities,” the letter states. It’s addressed to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The lawmakers ask a series of questions about screenings and what the departments have planned for undocumented immigrants who cross the southern border. They also asked about potential supplemental funding for barriers, roads and other resources to secure the border. The lawmakers asked about potential needs for “housing and medical care for legal and illegal migrants” who test positive for the virus.
On Friday afternoon, Texas’ Republican U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, sent another letter to acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan with a series of their own questions.
“As southern border Senators, we are concerned about the possible spread of the coronavirus across our borders. We are similarly concerned about recent reports that the virus is spreading in Europe,” states the letter, which is also signed by Arizona Sen. Martha McSally. “Border shortcomings by the European Union have resulted in the spread of the virus across a number of nations, and it is essential that the United States not repeat these mistakes. We write to ask how your agency is prepared to address the threat presented by the coronavirus at U.S. borders.”
The request for information comes the same day the World Health Organization raised its risk assessment to “very high” as the pneumonia-like virus continues to spread globally. Mexico has two confirmed cases, one in Mexico City and another in the state of Sinaloa, the Associated Press reported. Both are in isolation.
There are 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which the WHO has dubbed COVID-19, in Texas and 44 in the United States.
Of the 10 cases, two are evacuees from China and eight are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that disembarked in Japan, said Adm. Nancy Knight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a Thursday press conference.
