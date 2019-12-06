ANGLETON — A 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Angleton Police Department spokesman Lt. Lupe Valdez said.
A 2015 Toyota being driven northbound in the 1200 block of South Velasco Street by a 35-year-old man crossed into the southbound lane and struck the woman’s 1999 Chevrolet truck head-on, Valdez said in a news release.
All lanes of South Velasco Street were closed for about three hours before reopening, Valdez said.
The Toyota’s drive went by medical helicopter to UTMB in Galveston, and his condition wasn’t known, the news release states.
Police are withholding the names of the drivers until family members are notified, Valdez said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.
