ANGLETON — Non-violent criminals could avoid jail time if it’s in the best interest of public health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazoria County District Attorney said, but each case will be evaluated individually.
Defense attorneys say this is a good time to try for “sweetheart deals.”
Many non-violent offenders will be addressed and arraigned at a later date, but violent criminals will still be acted on immediately, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“We will evaluate if there is a component of violence,” Yenne said. “We will be screening all misdemeanors if they are frequent. If they are threatening others or deemed a threat to the public, we will take care of it.”
With other cities encountering problems with overcrowded jails, the district attorney wants to avoid that issue at all costs, she said.
“There is no easy fix for this,” Yenne said. “The charge doesn’t always tell the story. We have to ask questions and look at each case on an individual basis.”
The county’s jails and the sheriff’s office are open and will continue their duties, Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
“We are operating as normal and protecting our officers.,” Wagner said. “Our jail numbers are down and going down. We are taking the precautions that the health department had suggested and are monitoring our jail system. The last thing we want is for this thing to get in our jails.”
Yenne agreed, citing the importance of keeping the jails clean.
“For non-violent crimes, we are trying to avoid jailing,” Yenne said.
The officers will write citations for non-violent crimes at this point, delaying arrests when things settle down, Wagner said.
The sheriff’s office is closed to the public, but residents are encouraged to call for any questions or concerns, the sheriff said.
With jury trials pushed back until at least May, homicide trials are no exception and will remain delayed for months, Yenne said.
“We had at least three homicide cases we wanted tried in the next couple of months,” she said. “We have precious trial time and we are hoping and praying everyone is safe.”
Judge Pat Sebesta of the 239th District Court has enforced limitations for non-jury trials.
“We are trying to limit the number of people in the courtrooms,” Sebesta said. “We are taking roughly 10 cases a day.”
Cases involving essential matters and immediate action, such as any emergency situations involving a child, will be addressed ahead of non-essential cases such as divorce or bond cases, he said.
For some civil cases, Sebesta has handled hearings telephonically, through written submissions, and with online programs like Zoom, he said.
Criminal defense attorneys and family law practitioners like Scott Brown have adjusted to the new measures.
“We have implemented video consultations with our clients that have been productive,” Brown said. “We are still working despite everything going on. Now as a defense attorney, it’s a good time to try for sweetheart deals.”
Any cases with expiring time limits will also be pushed forward for hearings, Brown said.
The public’s health is always at the forefront of decisions, Yenne said.
“These are extremely challenging times but we are going to continue serving the communities,” Yenne said. “We are prioritizing individuals already in custody, so we can get them out if they aren’t a threat to others.”
The courts will be taking instructions from the Supreme Court, the Office of Court Admissions, and the administrative judge.
“There are no guidelines or playbook for a pandemic,” Sebesta said. “We are making decisions on the best information given.”
