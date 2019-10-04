CLUTE
Man accused of intoxicated driving
A 25-year-old Houston man was arrested and charged with driving-under-the-influence with children under 15 in the vehicle, police said.
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Cristian Rosales was driving a black Buick SUV down the Highway 322 frontage road. Passengers included a 27-year-old woman and three children under the age of 15, Police Chief James Fitch said.
While attempting to switch lanes, the SUV clipped the back of Ford passenger car and Rosales lost control of his vehicle, Fitch said. The SUV rolled and landed on its roof, he said.
Although the passengers showed no obvious signs of injuries, they were transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Medical Center and Fitch said he believes they have all been released.
Passengers of the Ford did not experience any injuries, Fitch said.
Rosales is charged with a state jail felony, Fitch said. He could face between 180 days to two years of jail time and fines of up to $10,000.
