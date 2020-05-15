FREEPORT
When Principal Ian White was promoted to the high school, teachers took it into their own hands to show their unified love and appreciation, even if they couldn’t be together in person.
Freeport Intermediate School seventh-grade math teacher Natalie Campbell drove to her coworkers’ houses to get their signatures on a commemorative sign for White to bring to his new office. They presented it at a surprise drive-by parade Thursday.
“It started turning into an idea, and I talked to a couple people, ‘What if we had a drive-by surprise parade party for him?’” Campbell said. “We just wanted to celebrate everything that we’ve done together and celebrate his time here with us.”
Next school year, White will take on a new position as the principal of Brazosport High School, leaving Freeport Intermediate in the hands of Jarrett Johnson from Galena Park ISD.
While White will miss Freeport Intermediate, he’s extremely excited to be a part of Brazosport High School, and the activities and opportunities for campus outreach there, he said.
“I’m sad to leave this campus and our students here but I also know that when I leave here I get to have them for four years versus two years,” White said. “Probably 90 percent of the students there now are students I’ve already had before, and so we’re familiar with each other and comfortable with our expectations … I’m excited to see them again.”
As far as Brazosport High School’s outgoing principal Richard Yoes is concerned, White is going to do a great job. Yoes was promoted to assistant superintendent of instruction and professional learning for Brazosport ISD.
“They couldn’t have picked a better guy,” Yoes said. “The things that he’s done at Freeport Intermediate have been incredible. He’s got ties to the Freeport community; he was a teacher at Brazosport High School. He knows a lot of the staff and a lot of the kids.
“I can’t wait to see the incredible things that he accomplishes over there,” he said.
The surprised car parade was complete with posters, balloons and streamers, and sirens from two Brazosport ISD police officers in their vehicles.
White was “shocked” by the surprise, he said.
“I’m a very low-key person,” he said. “That’s why they’re taking so much pleasure in this.”
Because White hates to be fussed over, the staff had even more fun surprising him — and wanted him to know how much they appreciate him, Campbell said.
“Everything he’s done for our campus and done for us hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Campbell said. “We’re just really appreciative and so supportive of everything that he’s done to help us grow, and we’re excited to see those changes happen at the high school as well.”
Under White’s leadership, Freeport Intermediate has become a National Schools to Watch campus, an International Model Professional Learning Communities campus and a Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase campus, seventh-grade English teacher Stacy Peppers said.
“He is such a great leader,” she said.
“One of our mottos is that we’re the FIS family and it does truly feel like it’s a family atmosphere,” Peppers said. “We’ll pick at each other but we love each other at the end of the day and he is a really great person to make sure that we are all working to be the best that we can be for our kids.”
Freeport Intermediate has a phenomenal staff, and White will miss being a part of that family, he said.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said.
To the students he’s leaving behind, White said, “See you soon!”
