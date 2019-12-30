As 2019 comes to a close and people gather to countdown to midnight, southern Brazoria County offers residents many avenues for celebration. Including New Year’s Eve dances, axe throwing and bonfires, crowds can expect to find activities around every corner.
Over in Angleton at Elle’s Axe House, residents can ring in the new year by throwing 2019 away with axes, facility supervisor Kayla Janes said.
Participants can enjoy tossing axes under UV lights during the facility’s Neon Nights New Year’s Eve Bash. Targets will be lit, and the event will feature glow in the dark paint.
Sessions that last 1 1/2 hours are $25 per person and 22 1/2-hour sessions are $35 per person. Each session can fit 10 people, but the facility does accommodate larger groups, Janes said.
“It is BYOB all night,” Janes said. “(And) the last session will be able to enjoy a champagne toast and a balloon pop as the clock strikes 12.”
Younger children are allowed with a legal guardian or parent and can participate in the fun at the Kids Zone, according to the facility’s website.
To book a session, visit www.ellesaxehouse.com.
At KC Hall, 3213 E. Highway 35, residents can join in on New Year’s Eve fun by dancing to music performed by Grupo Vizion and DJ Duobleo.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the party starts at 8 p.m. The event costs $40 for couples or $25 for a single ticket, but the price rises to $50 for couples at the door or $30 for a single ticket.
At midnight, black-eyed peas, cabbage and menudo will be served alongside a champagne toast, said Connie Bennett, leasing agent for KC Hall.
“And we will have a photo area for people to take pictures,” Bennett said.
In Brazoria, Rockey’s Special Event Center, 4998 CR-347, will host a New Year’s Eve bonfire which the public is allowed to attend and bring fireworks.
“It is a get together for people to meet new people and have a place to go without having to put up with the big crowds,” owner Rockey Gibson said. “There will be plenty of water to drink ... and for the kids, we are probably going to have a smaller fire inside the park area, and we are going to try to cook some hotdogs for them.”
The event is free, but participants can bring their own drinks and chairs if they would like. Karaoke and music will start around 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., so people can start coming at that time, Gibson said.
From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Pier 30, 1601 E. Highway 332, will host a New Year’s Eve bash to say goodbye to 2019 with tunes by The Kaleidoscope Project, a multi-genre band based in Houston.
And in Lake Jackson, residents can enjoy a party at The Lounge, 416 Plantation Drive, starting at 8 p.m. DJ Roddy with 3G Entertainment will be performing, and there is a cover charge of $10, which includes a champagne toast, party favors and an appetizer table, according to the Facebook event page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.