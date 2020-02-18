ROSHARON — Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigators were talking with possible witnesses and piecing together what led to the death of a person at a home near FM 1462 and FM 521 Monday afternoon.
Law enforcement remained outside the home well after dark after responding to a reported fatal shooting about 3 p.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The shooting followed a family feud that lasted several days, Snelgrove said, declining to release any further details.
“Investigators had some subjects detained and were questioning them in relation to the shooting,” Snelgrove said. “To my knowledge, no one has been officially charged as of yet.”
The person’s identity, gender and age were not immediately released in order to notify all family members, Snelgrove said.
Caution tape surrounded the home as well as the road leading to the home, which was blocked with emergency vehicles and crime scene units for several hours.
Onlookers camped out at the gas station or along the road didn’t wish to talk on the record but said fighting was not uncommon at the home.
Law enforcement will release more information as the investigation continues, possibly as soon as this morning, Snelgrove said.
