SWEENY — Facing an estimated $386,000 deficit in its proposed 2019-20 budget, City Council pulled out its pencils and went to work to bring it into balance, erasing planned raises for city employees.
Eliminating the raises would save the city $200,000 officials said.
Councilmen Brian Brooks and Tim Pettigrew spoke out in opposition of the raises. Both said they would feel more comfortable offering pay increases if they saw quality work being done in a timely manner by city workers.
City leaders will take up whether to give employee raises during a second budget workshop Tuesday. Options to be considered include offering no raise, increases of 1 percent or 2 percent, or a flat $1 across the board.
Council members also took a whack at the public works maintenance budget line, cutting it from a proposed $185,000 to $12,000. The cut came after Councilman Neal Bess suggested the city hire a different contractor for building maintenance.
The new contractor would offer the services at a much lower price and help bring the budget closer to balanced funds, he said.
Other cuts came from proposed city website updates, the new city manager salary, code enforcement, tree trimming, police janitorial services, library and community center, and parks and recreation.
One thing that appears to be settled is the city’s tax rate of 74.70 cents per $100 of appraised property value, the same as the current year. However, with its property values having increased, maintaining the rate will bring in about $60,000 more than this year’s revenue.
