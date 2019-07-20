Angleton ISD trustees call for bond election
Angleton ISD’s Board of Trustees are officially calling for a bond election in November, following a recommendation from the school’s bond advisory committee this week, officials said.
The $90 million bond would go toward a new CTE center and several improvements to the high school’s classrooms, softball fields and a new stage at Central Elementary.
The bond can be issued without a tax rate increase because of industry growth in the area, a news released stated.
Brazoria man convicted in underage sex case
A Brazoria man was convicted in federal court for crossing a state line to engage in sexual acts with minors younger than 12.
Gregory Lee Hruby, 65, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years for each of two counts of traveling across a state line to engage in a sexual act with a person under the age of 12, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.
He also faces a potential twenty-year sentence for possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Hruby was arrested at Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County, Kentucky, according to a news release, and charged with four felony counts of use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, the release states.
Hruby’s arrest followed a lengthy undercover investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s cyber crimes unit.
LJ likely to do away with new membership clubs
Unlike the lively discussions of meetings past, no members of the public came Monday to speak about Lake Jackson City Council removing “membership club” from its zoning ordinance.
The council unanimously passed the motion to do so Monday, after a public hearing garnered no comments. Councilman J.B. Baker was absent.
If the council passes the second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting, it will remove membership club from the zoning ordinance, where it was listed in zones B-1 neighborhood business, B-2 central business, C-1 commercial and R-4 multifamily residential.
This will only affect future businesses that fall into no other classification of the city’s zoning ordinance. Classifications are determined by the primary purpose of a business, staff said.
