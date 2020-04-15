ANGLETON — A Pearland man in his 60s became the county and the city’s third fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the city’s third death, Pearland Mayor Tom Reid believes his rocked community has slowly but surely begun to understand the importance of listening to governmental guidance.
“I don’t know how many people took this seriously originally, but I think people are waking up a little bit,” Reid said. “They are beginning to recognize the situation. When people are dying this is serious, so quit wandering around. This isn’t vacation time. We can only tell them so much; it’s up to everyone.”
The man, who had underlying conditions, was the youngest to die from the virus, according to a Brazoria County news release.
Despite adding a death, the county had more recoveries than positive tests, 10-9. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta believes current practices are showing their worth.
“I think social distancing and people staying hunkered down has worked,” Sebesta said.
Seven of the nine new cases were Pearland residents — a woman and man in their 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, and two women in their 50s.
A Manvel girl younger than 10 became the county’s 10th case in that age range to test positive, according to county numbers.
The Stringfellow unit in Rosharon jumped to 10 cases after a male inmate in his 50s contracted the virus, Sebesta said.
The county now has 259 people who have contracted the virus with 104 of them recovered.
Clute suspending heavy trash pickup
While the timing may feel right for a “spring cleaning,” Clute officials residents not to put out heavy trash, brush and recycling until further notice.
City zones in Clute and Lake Jackson typically all have their own heavy trash pickup, scheduled once a month. City-hired trash service from the SeaBreeze Environmental Landfill will not be available for heavy trash pickup, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. Only household trash will be collected.
“The problem is that we currently do not have the manpower that we used to have to take up all of the trash,” Snipes said. “No heavy industrial, no couches, no barbecue pits or brush.”
Recycling also has to be put on hold.
“There is nobody to break down the recycling as we used to be able to,” Snipes said. “There’s just a backlog in service, so we had to curtail it.”
The city is working on getting a chipper, Snipes said, but for the time being, the city will not collect any brush on the street.
Brazos Pointe Fellowship offers donation drop-off
At a time when people are losing their jobs and social distancing makes grocery shopping worrisome, Brazos Pointe Fellowship is taking essential and perishable donations that can help families through the crisis.
GlobaLocal Minister Leah McMullen wanted to give people the opportunity to give back to its struggling community, she said.
“I’ve been in touch with the food pantries and it was apparent they were running really low,” McMullen said. “Adult hygiene products and dried goods are in pretty high demand.”
All residents are welcome to bring food such as fresh produce and nonperishables such Ramen noodles and rice. McMullen also encourages people to donate specific toiletries which will be given to the most affected.
“We have a lot of senior adults that can’t get out and get these things like pull-ups, wipes and toilet paper,” she said. “The pantries have told me any toilet paper that comes in is going to the seniors.”
Drive-thru donations will be accepted from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brazos Pointe campuses at 679 Highway 332 W. in Lake Jackson or at 4015 Technology Drive in Angleton.
The Lake Jackson donations will aid the Food Basket, Brazoria County Dream Center and Brazosport Cares, McMullen said. All Angleton donations will help ActionS, she said
CHARITABLE donors have new financial incentives
United Way of Brazoria County to take advantage of a new tax incentives while helping local nonprofits meet the needs of those affected by the pandemic.
As a part of the new CARES Act emergency relief package recently signed into law, taxpayers will receive an above-the-line deduction of up to $300 in charitable donations on their 2020 return, United Way said in a news release.
The tax break applies to people filing itemized deductions with a tax deduction of up to 100 percent of adjusted gross income, as well as corporate donations with a tax deduction of up to 25 percent, the release states.
“Anyone who wants to make donations to United Way or any of our community partners, they’ll get a tax break in relation to COVID-19,” UWBC Community Engagement Director Jennifer Ford said. “This is a part of the COVID stimulus package.”
Anyone with questions can call the United Way office at 979-849-9402 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Ford said. Information also can be found at uwbc.org/covid-19-updates.
