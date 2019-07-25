ANGLETON — While families utilizing Head Start services throughout the county won’t be affected, the organization will now split its services — and funding — with Upbring Head Start Preschool for the upcoming year.
Brazoria County Head Start will continue to operate in Angleton, Lake Jackson and Brazoria, three of the seven communities it has served for more than 50 years, a news release states. More than 18,000 families have been served during that time, according to the release.
Head Start is an accredited nonprofit program that serves low-income families by providing full or partial daycare and classes for early learning and school-aged children. It has been an instrumental part of helping the community for years, said Jacqueline Mercer, director of Brazoria County Head Start.
Sweeny, Alvin, Pearland and Freeport will now be served by Upbring Head Start Preschool, a nonprofit that has served children of Texas for more than 100 years and is free to eligible families.
The Upbring Head Start Preschool currently has four campuses throughout Texas and has more than 250 children ages 0 to 5 enrolled, according to the organization’s mission statement.
The decision to split services between Brazoria County Head Start and Upbring Head Start Preschool came after a federal grant application was submitted to the Head Start headquarters in Washington, D.C. this past year, Mercer said.
“Every five years, we are required to compete for open funding for Head Start,” Mercer said. “This is a designated renewal system that was put in place eight years ago. Grantees are required to compete for continued five year period.”
Mercer said she and the staff learned this summer that services would be split, which causes significant funding cuts and about a 50 percent staff reduction. She added that Upbring Head Start Preschool might hire some of her previous staff.
“I was disappointed at the decision, however, we will continue to provide quality services to the children which is our ultimate concern,” Mercer said. “We welcome our new neighbor as we continue to operate and serve the community.”
Head Start will continue to provide care to infant through school-aged children and full-day services from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said he will miss the partnership between Brazoria County Head Start, as the district and the nonprofit had a strong relationship.
“I have had the opportunity to meet with Upbring, and I believe they will bring valuable things to our community,” Hill said. “We want to make this transition as seamless as possible for our families,” he added.
Hill said the same facilities will be used when Upbring Head Start takes over, which will be convenient for families, he said.
“One thing we’re excited about with this new program is the emphasis placed on parent engagement,” Hill said. “This includes parent training and parent-school relationships. They’ll also have a focus on social-emotional needs, nutrition and cleanliness, so we definitely share strategic goals,” Hill said.
Hill said that while he’s unaware of any concerns the families who use these services might have, the Upbring Head Start Preschool aligns with the direction the district is headed.
