BRAZORIA
Council to discuss public input rules
After the Texas Legislature made it law that municipal governments must allow people to speak during the general dialogue of meetings, even if they are not on the agenda, Brazoria City Council will consider a set of rules and procedures to comply during its meeting Tuesday, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
At a July workshop, Mayor Roger Shugart instructed council members to bring their ideas for the standards for guest speakers to this meeting.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a proposal for a lowered tax rate, a mobile home permit and a replat request for Mosaic Builders.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 201 S. Main St., according to the agenda. For the full agenda, visit cityofbrazoria.org.
freeport
Charter review panel to set up structure
The Charter Review Commission will meet for the first time in almost two years at 6 p.m. Monday in the second-floor conference room at City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
The commission meets in alternating years to propose possible changes to the city charter. It last met Oct. 23, 2017, when it finalized recommendations to present to Freeport City Council recommendations for the May 2018 ballot.
All three of its recommendations passed that year.
Commission members are Sandra Barbree, Amy Carrales, Donna Hayes, Ana Silbas and Rita Cundieff. Brooks Bass is the liasion from city council.
Monday’s meeting will be organizational, with members choosing officers, taking the oath and setting a meeting schedule.
A full agenda is available at freeport.tx.us.
RICHWOOD
Home occupation permit tops agenda
After months of discussion, Richwood City Council will again address a request for a conditional use permit for a home occupation in the 100 block of Misty Court at its meeting Monday.
The city revoked an occupation permit for an accessory building on Chris Hardison’s property after discovering there was a home stylist operating her business there, which the council declined to change at an April meeting.
The council also will consider setting a maximum tax rate of 67.02 cents per $100 of appraised property value, which will bring in 6.23 percent more revenue than the effective tax rate, the agenda states. The tax rate can be formally adopted at a lower rate at a future meeting, but not any higher.
Also on the agenda is consideration to adopt water and wastewater impact fees, which would require developers of new properties to pay for a portion of their strain on the city’s infrastructure, The Facts previously reported.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in council chambers of City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd., with a public hearing along with the conditional use permit request. To see the full agenda, visit richwoodtx.gov.
