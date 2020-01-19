One $105,000 political donor put a House District 25 candidate in a clear financial lead above the others, according to reports filed Wednesday reflecting the prior six months of contributions. But a season chock full of fundraisers, forums and voting is now upon those seeking the seat.
Emergency Room Nurse Rhonda Seth, Angleton Councilman Cody Vasut, Bay City Chamber of Commerce President Mitch Thames, former Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage and Brazoria County Tax Assessor Ro’Vin Garrett are set to face off for the Republican nomination for the legislative seat for the first time since Speaker Dennis Bonnen gained it in 1996.
Former Angleton Mayor Patrick Henry secured the Democratic nomination by being the only candidate to file.
RHONDA SETH
Emergency Room nurse Rhonda Seth has a total of 157 contributions to her campaign, with 104 of those coming from outside of House District 25, according to campaign finance filing reports.
Having no prior political ties, Seth said her campaign has been a grassroots effort that she’s worked hard to sustain.
“I started my campaign with about 10 supporters and $60,” Seth said.
She has now raised $116,847 with expenditures reaching $126,975.57 as of the Wednesday filing date, online records show.
Notably, Seth spent close to $14,000 for advertising with Clute restaurant El Torro as well as $9,625 with Bay Star Printing for ads, online records show.
Notable donor Darlene Pendery contributed the majority of Seth’s funds, with two donations of $99,994 and $5,000.
Pendery is a Flower Mound-based Republican donor who contributed to the Boot Bonnen PAC as well as Empower Texas, the organization led by controversial conservative Michael Quinn Sullivan.
Pendery showed support for Seth’s conservative grassroots campaign when she announced her intention to run against longtime incumbent and Texas House Speaker Bonnen in June prior to the scandal that led him to not seek reelection.
“(Pendery) had some personal issues with Dennis Bonnen and I guess when that tape and came out and he said, ‘Don’t fund that nurse lady ... ,’ she actually wrote a post on Facebook about it,” Seth said. “She and I had connected and I think he had really embarrassed her — and I wasn’t involved in any of that — but she has the money to make that point so she made it.”
Seth said she’s proud of the campaign she’s running and that support is strong.
“I had no idea this race would turn out the way it has,” Seth said. “A lot of amazing things have happened and I feel like we’re strong. I think the point I’ve made continuously is that I’ve had the backbone to take on one of the most powerful men in Texas. It’s a matter of what the field looked like when I took it on.”
Seth currently has $2,736.76 in her campaign account, online filing records show.
TROY BRIMAGE
Though he had fewer donors than most of his opponents, Brimage, who stepped down as Freeport Mayor to focus on his campaign, trails Seth with $50,200 from 17 contributions.
Of the 17 contributions, 14 were $1,000 or more.
One $3,000 donation came from himself and his twin daughter and son, both seniors at Brazosport High School, who donated $3,000 and $2,000 respectively, documents show.
“They were a big part of me even deciding to run,” Brimage said.
The Brimage family has an extremely close relationship and treats their son and daughter as adults, he said. They “could’ve been the dealbreaker” when it came to Brimage deciding to run for this office, but they instead encouraged him and stepped up to support him, he said.
“They both said ‘Dad, we see people contributing and we want to do our part,’” Brimage said.
They both have jobs and worked hard all summer, he said.
Other major contributors include $2,500 from Freeport Councilman Brooks Bass, $5,000 from Kenny Hayes, $5,000 from William Arrington, $2,500 from Mark Fridenburg, $2,000 from Kenjo Kelly and $10,000 from Texans For Lawsuit Reform.
“I’m floored,” Brimage said. “It took me a day to get over some of those when they came in, that they had that much confidence in me.”
But these people must believe that “we’re going to win,” and are confident in Brimage’s success rate in the past, he said.
The lawsuit reform PAC endorsed Brimage after he met with that group and several other groups in Austin, he said. He answered their questions and as a businessman, he does not believe in frivolous lawsuits that cost taxpayers millions of dollars, Brimage said.
His experience as a businessman is what led him to get the endorsement and financial support of Kenny Vernor, Vernor said.
He donated $5,000 to the campaign and funded a $50,000 loan, documents show.
“Out of all the other candidates, I think he shines with his experience in that regard,” Vernor said.
He also appreciated Brimage’s leadership of Freeport where he “rooted out” some major problems, Vernor said.
That loan was just in case since it does require money to run a campaign, Brimage said.
Brimage also got $5,000 from Jason Cordoba, his personal attorney who is also the treasurer of Bonnen’s Texas Leads PAC. This does not mean the donation has anything to do with Bonnen or his money, Brimage said.
“The relationship there is strictly that he’s my attorney,” Brimage said, adding that he is a great friend and sounding board.
Brimage has a fundraiser coming up this month where he hopes to raise a significant amount more money, he said.
Brimage has so far spent $26,650 of his campaign fund, leaving the account with $75,116 on hand from the loan and contributions.
RO’VIN GARRETT
Garrett, the elected tax-assessor collector since 2001, had $41,132 from 111 political contributions.
“This is a grassroots campaign,” Garrett said.
It is built a few dollars at a time, she said.
Significant contributions include $1,400 total from County Judge Matt Sebesta and $1,050 from County Commissioner Dude Payne’s campaign account and another $500 from his personal account.
Freeport Councilman Roy Yates donated $500 to Garrett on Nov. 14 and another $35 on Dec. 12.
Garrett got $1,500 from the Plumbers Local Union No. 69 PAC. That group was nice enough to show up to an event with a check, Garrett said.
“I wasn’t expecting it in any way, shape or form,” she said.
She has not made any promises to them or anyone else or changed her philosophy in any way, Garrett said.
About a quarter of Garrett’s donations came from donors around Texas but outside of Brazoria County, including some in Edna, Wichita Falls, Bellaire and Katy.
Garrett has gained numerous supporters through her 35-year career, she said.
“I’ve made friends all over the state who have that same kind of confidence in my knowledge and ability,” Garrett said.
About $31,000 has gone toward Garrett’s political expenditures and the account retains $14,868, according to the documents.
“I think my finances are competitive with the other folks in the race,” she said. “I think I’m running a good race.”
Garrett is “really grateful” for the people who reach out and contribute, adding that she is “thrilled to death” no matter the amount for the trust and confidence in her.
CODY VASUT
Angleton City Councilman Cody Vasut has raised $23,650 for his campaign, with his largest donor, Vasut’s father-in-law, contributing two $5,000 donations.
A total of 35 contributions have been made to Vasut’s campaign, though he has not held his campaign fundraiser yet, he said.
Vasut also invested just over $20,000 from his personal funds, online records show.
Compared with other candidates’ campaign finance filing reports for House District 25, Vasut’s contributions fall behind former Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage, nurse Rhonda Seth and Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett.
But funds alone do not reflect the success of his campaign, he said.
“I’ve out-raised most (other candidates) when you think about it,” Vasut said. “Seth brought in $100,000 from one donor out of Austin ... Brimage has brought in all these wealthy guys tied to Dennis Bonnen. My campaign is not only viable but vigorous. I’m clearly not tied to any PAC group.”
Vasut emphasized that once debates between candidates begin, residents will see a clear distinction between each campaign.
Campaign expenditures from Vasut’s filing report total $35,646.10, according to online filing records.
He maintains $12,740.55 as of Wednesday, online filing records show.
PATRICK HENRY
The former teacher, Angleton mayor and sole Democratic candidate has gained 31 contributions during the disclosure period but has yet to spend any of it. According to the documents, he has spent $1,019 of personal funds and retains $1,750 cash from contributions.
The relatively small amount does not worry him, he said, partly because he thinks his donations will ramp up after the primary election.
“I’m not real sure that money ever goes to vote,” Henry said.
For one candidate, he doesn’t quite understand what they’ll spend the money on, he said.
“How many flyers and signs can you put out?” Henry said.
Henry hopes to win by a grassroots effort of knocking on doors and sitting at kitchen tables, he said.
“One door and $10 at a time,” Henry said. “It adds up.”
Henry has a hairdresser from San Antonio who follows him on Facebook, watched his video and said it seemed he is fighting for the underserved, he said. She sent him $10 and that “means just as much as any other contribution,” Henry said.
He won’t self-fund through meager retirement savings, but doesn’t need to buy any influence, he said.
“Our point is to give people a choice and we’ll see how it goes,” Henry said. “It’ll either happen or it won’t.”
Henry had no contributions greater than $200.
MITCH THAMES
Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture President CEO Mitch Thames has less than $1,000 raised for his campaign, with just three contributions totaling $450, election filing reports shows.
Thames was also the last candidate to announce his bid to run for House District 25 and lives in Matagorda County.
All three contributions to Thames’ campaign came in December, records indicate.
Thames’ campaign expenditures total $914.43 and he maintains $450.00, records show.
“We were slow coming into the race but since the filing deadline, money has started to come in,” Thames said. “I planned a grassroots campaign from the beginning. It’s all about people. Some of these candidates have huge money and that’s OK. ... I’m not gonna be the most well-financed candidate but I am gonna work hard every day.”
Thames reiterated that donations have continued to come in since the filing deadline and that he plans to keep working as hard as he can to fight for the issues he’s been a champion of since the beginning.
“My daughter found a video of me talking about these things back in 2011,” Thames said. “This is one more step in taking care of the Gulf Coast. ... I think I’ll turn the corner, it’s just a slow start.”
