Twenty Republicans filed to run in the county’s March Primary Election within the first three days of the filing period, County GOP Chairman Shayne Green said.
Brazoria County sheriff and House District 25 will have open races for the first time in years, inviting what could be very crowded primary ballots.
“It’s been really busy," Green said. “I expect maybe half a dozen more to file before the end."
The filing period opened Saturday and closes Dec. 9. No Democrats have officially filed yet, Brazoria County Democratic Party Chair Kris McGarvey said.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF
After 15 years as Brazoria County Sheriff, Charles Wagner is retiring, leaving behind a decadeslong career of law enforcement. He was elected to the position in 2004 in a runoff election, online records show.
Three candidates filed to run for the position Nov. 9, though they’ve been campaigning for months.
L. Bo Stallman III, Randy Rhyne and Richard Allen Foreman intend to run as Republicans for sheriff.
Stallman has previous experience as a criminal investigator with the District Attorney’s Office as well as serving as a state trooper.
Former mayor of Angleton, Rhyne served as an administrative captain to the Sheriff’s Office in addition to heading up the narcotics unit as a lieutenant and working in criminal investigations of child crime for 12 years.
Foreman, currently a captain with the Sheriff’s Office, has years of experience as a Texas peace officer, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
COMMISSIONERS
Dude Payne, current Brazoria County Precinct 1 commissioner, already filed to run for another four-year term. No challengers have filed against him.
Payne has represented Precinct 1, which covers the southeastern portion of the county including Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport, since he was first elected in 2001. He was unopposed in 2016.
Stacy Adams, current Brazoria County Precinct 3 commissioner, is in the same position. He has filed for the primary, and no Republicans have filed to run against him.
Adams has been commissioner of Precinct 3, which covers the Alvin and Pearland area, since 2008. In the past two elections he ran unopposed.
No Democrats have filed for either county commissioner seat.
HOUSE DISTRICTS
House District 25 has an open seat for the first time in decades after House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced under duress that he will not seek another term.
Ro’Vin Garrett, who has overseen the county’s property tax system since 2000, emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth and Angleton City Councilman Cody Vasut have already filed for the Republican nomination.
Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage announced Tuesday that he “will be running to be our next conservative State Representative.”
Former Angleton Mayor Patrick Henry has announced he’ll run as a Democrat but has not officially filed yet.
State Rep. Ed Thompson has filed to keep his District 29 seat.
OTHER VACANCIES
Kristin Bulanek, first assistant county auditor of Galveston County, has filed in the Republican Primary to replace Garrett as Brazoria County tax assessor collector.
The County-Court-at-Law No. 1 judge spot is vacant, since the most recently elected judge, Greg Hill, vacated the seat to run for Congressional District 22. Retired Judge Jerri Lee Mills is filling in after being appointed, but doesn’t plan to run again.
Courtney Gilbert, a prosecutor in the county District Attorney’s Office, is the only Republican to have filed for the seat in the Primary Election.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 1 Sharon Fox is retiring. Pete Gamboa, Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s police chief, and Sarah Linder, a court clerk, have filed as Republicans for the judge’s seat.
CONSTABLES
David Thacker, Brazoria County constable for Precinct 1, has filed to run for another four-year term. Thacker was elected in 2016 and represents the southeastern portion of the county including Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport. He currently has no challengers.
Willie Howell, Brazoria County Constable for Precinct 2, was elected in 1999 and filed to run for another four-year term. Howell currently has one challenger. Precinct 2 covers Angleton and Danbury up to Manvel.
Mike Ochoa, a deputy for the Hillcrest Village Marshal’s Office, filed to run for Brazoria County constable Precinct 2 and is currently Howell’s only challenger.
CB “Buck” Stevens, Brazoria County Constable for Precinct 3 has also filed to run for another four- year term. Stevens has served in the position for more than 20 years and was first elected in 1997. Precinct 3 covers the Alvin area. He currently has no challengers.
James Brawner serves as Brazoria County constable for Precinct 4. He was elected in 2016. Precinct 4 includes the Pearland area. Brawner currently has no challengers.
OTHER RACES
John Vasut, justice of the peace Precinct 2 Place 1 and Jack Brown, justice of the peace Precinct 1 Place 1, are respectively the only ones to have filed in the Republican Primary for their judge seats.
Patrick Bulanek, appointed judge to the newly created 461st District Court, has filed to keep his judgeship.
Green has filed to remain Republican County chair.
Primary Election Day is March 3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.