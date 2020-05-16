ANGLETON
Odds are, if a young child doesn’t end up starting kindergarten this fall, it’s because he or she drowned this summer, Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
That’s what happened to Sheffield’s son.
Rory Sheffield was 3 when he drowned in a swimming pool on a family vacation, and since then, his family has worked to honor his memory and prevent more drownings through their nonprofit organization, Rory the Warrior.
“I was a lifeguard when I was a teenager,” Sheffield said. “I taught swim lessons. I was in the water all the time — I thought I knew, and I was doing the utmost safe thing for my child … And there’s this block out there that, ‘Oh, I’m a good parent, so my child’s not going to drown.’”
The nonprofit works to put oxygen tanks in the hands of first responders, but this year they’ve also branched out to focus on drowning prevention with a life jacket drive.
“We want to get as many as possible — new, used, they’re still usable,” Sheffield said. “All sizes, because kids come in all sizes.”
They’d like to collect as many as possible, she said. They plan to hand them out during Memorial Day weekend and continue all summer, if they collect enough she said.
Monetary donations to the cause can be made via phone, through Facebook or through the organization’s website, rorythewarrior.org. Life jackets can also be ordered from Amazon and shipped to or dropped off at 1994 S. Velasco St. or 13069 South Highway 288-B, both in Angleton, she said.
She hopes by handing out life jackets, they will save the lives of not just the child who receives one, but also the lives of family members, she said.
“For a parent, if your child gets sucked out or starts drowning, what are you gonna do? You’re gonna go out there and try to save them,” Sheffield said. “And then that could be two lives.”
JACKETS SAVE LIVES
A properly fitted life jacket can make the difference of saving a life, Angleton Recreation Center lifeguard Jodi Walker said.
“If it doesn’t fit, they can … really struggle,” she said.
Other flotation devices, such as puddle jumpers, can give children a false sense of security, Kailey Holian-Perez said.
Like Rory, Holian-Perez’s son, Weston, died from a drowning accident — and like Sheffield, Holian-Perez thought she knew everything she needed to know to keep her children safe.
“I put my children in swim lessons, I was in the pool with them, I never left them alone, I’m CPR and first aid certified,” Holian-Perez said. “I did everything I thought I possibly could as a mother — everything I knew to do, I did, but I didn’t know everything that I should have known.”
One of the things she wishes she’d known was the importance of survival swim lessons, she said. Another is that puddle jumpers give children a dangerous false sense of security.
DROWNING REALITIES
Holian-Perez also was taught to look for specific signs of drowning that just don’t exist, she said.
“What you see on TV is not how a drowning happens,” she said. “There’s not splashing and screaming and yelling. You’re submerged. It’s silent.”
People who are drowning are active for anywhere from two to five minutes, then they become passive, which it when it becomes even more dangerous, Walker said.
If a lifeguard is watching properly, they’ll see a child start to panic — “they’re either bobbing or not moving anywhere,” Walker said.
Holian-Perez is adamant if she had known those things, her son would still be alive, she said.
That’s why education is so important, she said.
“Good parents lose their children every day — not because they’re neglectful or did something wrong, but because they don’t have all the facts,” Holian-Perez said.
Drowning is said to be completely preventable, and with education and safeguards in place, including barriers SUCH AS pool gates, survival swim lessons and life jackets, it is, Sheffield said.
“But it really hit me that there’s no place more preventable than at our beaches,” she said.
COMMON CAUSES
Beach drownings are rarely caused by lack of supervision, she said. Particularly with Gulf Coast beaches, it’s riptides, she said.
An 18-year-old man drowned Monday off the coast of Surfside Beach after being sucked underwater and swept toward Surfside Jetty County Park, law enforcement said.
While it might be easier for children to drown in shallow pools, out in the ocean, it’s easy for anyone to drown because of the rip currents, Walker said.
Earlier this month, a young boy drowned after being pulled out by a riptide at Crystal Beach in Galveston County, Sheffield said. In a similar incident at the same beach, another child survived because he was wearing a life jacket, she said.
Swimming in open water is much different than swimming in a pool, and an Olympic swimmer drowned in a lake, she said.
“That says everything,” she said.
THE NUMBERS
Nearly 400 children — 267 boys and 119 girls, as of Thursday night — have drowned in Texas since 2016, the year of Rory’s accident — and those numbers just keep rising, Sherry-Dawn and husband Jason Sheffield said.
“We’re already at 23 for this year,” Jason Sheffield said.
The numbers of adult drownings are not tracked, but on average, there are three adult drownings to every one child drowning, he said.
The numbers of non-fatal submersion injuries are even worse.
For every fatal drowning, it’s usually estimated there are about five submersion incidents, Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
“We don’t hear the numbers about nonfatal,” she said. “And very rarely do they come out of a nonfatal … with no long-term issues, because it’s a brain injury.”
The hurt of losing a child to drowning never goes away, the Sheffields said.
“For a parent to lose a child of any age — and it doesn’t matter how or why — it’s heartbreaking,” Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
Parents, siblings and families carry that sense of grief, guilt and “what if?” with them, she said.
“It’s definitely one of those situations that no one believes could happen to them,” Holian-Perez said. “I did not believe it could happen to me.”
