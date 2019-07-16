WEST COLUMBIA — A fire hydrant main water line under Columbia High School likely ruptured, rendering one of the school’s buildings unusable for the next school year, officials say.
Building B, the one-story building that contains the school’s front entrance, reception, administration and counseling areas, sustained “significant damage,” including a cracked and lifted foundation, according to a news release from Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway.
The administration, reception and counseling will move to the Dancin’ Dolls room at the front of the Columbia High School campus as soon as possible, Galloway said. This ensures staff can continue to serve parent and community needs during the summer, he said.
Building C, the two-story classroom building, sustained water damage, according to the release. The primary focus is to mitigate that water damage by tearing out the walls, affected furniture and flooring and restoring them before the start of the school year, Maintenance Director Justen Williams said.
District officials hope Building C will be available for use by Aug. 21, when school starts, but Building B will likely take at least a year to repair, the release states.
A bus driver discovered the water line problem early Friday morning, Galloway said. The district offices were closed, but a bus driver coming through noticed water coming from the building and called the transportation director, who called maintenance, he said.
It took two to three hours to get the water shut off from that point, and it’s unknown how long the water had been flowing before that, Galloway said.
They know the leak started between 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, Williams said.
“My guess, with the amount of water, probably around midnight, but it could’ve been later,” Williams said. “We just don’t know yet.”
BELFOR property restoration specialists have been on-site since Friday to lead the cleanup and planning process, the release states. District, BELFOR and insurance officials have already walked through the building to assess the damage, according to the release.
This repairs will be covered by insurance, Galloway said, but will require the district to pay a deductible.
More specialists, engineers and structural engineers will assess the damage and conduct testing this week, the release states.
Columbia High School did not flood in recent years, and this is the first time anything of this magnitude happened since Williams can remember, he said.
It’s unclear why this happened, Williams said.
Williams said he isn’t sure, but he believes there was a large fire hydrant line that ran underneath or near the slab of Building B. For whatever reason, it ruptured and leaked water underneath the building, leaving the water with nowhere to go, he said.
The leaking water built up hydraulic pressure under the slab, which lifted it up several inches in places and nearly 8 inches in at least one place, Williams said.
Some of the bulging receded, but the slab is not back down to where it’s supposed to be, he said.
The water flushed mud and soil from the ground and probably created a sinkhole that will need to be addressed, Williams said. They also will need to repair the broken pipe, which he estimates to be 6 to 8 inches in diameter, he said.
The engineers will try to get underneath the slab in strategic places for precautionary reasons and avoid disrupting the integrity of the building, Williams said.
District officials are getting daily updates on the situation and are exercising due diligence to get the school ready for the beginning of instruction, he said.
