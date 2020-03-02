If Dr. Benjamin Harrison’s stories about his experiences during his relatively brief stay in Texas were true, why hadn’t he capitalized on them as others had done regarding much less significant events?
This was one of historian Clarence Wharton’s questions as he attempted to find verification from others about the stories that had briefly circulated about Harrison.
What Wharton found was that almost all of the stories of Harrison’s adventures — and even just of his life while in Texas — could eventually be traced back to the man himself.
“Other men from the States who returned from Texas during these stormy days told and retold their experiences and their names and exploits found their way into print,” Wharton wrote.
Pointing out that this was not the case with either Harrison or Ben Mordaci, Wharton added that once the “Good Hope” had docked at New Orleans on June 12, “the doctor passed out forever as far as I can find.”
As for what happened to Mordacai, the man Mexican General Jose de Urrea had released from prison in order to accompany Harrison as his servant, Wharton’s research uncovered conflicting stories.
He found a letter dated May 30, 1836, a little more than a month after the Battle of San Jacinto, in which W.D. Redd discussed the purchase of land to which Mordacai was entitled as a veteran of the Texas Revolution.
Some years later, however, Lamar wrote that Mordacai had died before obtaining a certificate to the land, and it had never been located.
Further research revealed that in 1840, Mordacai was living in Victoria, and an article in the “Colorado Citizen,” published in Matagorda, stated that he had been killed by Comanche Indians on the Garcitas River.
Coincidentally, Wharton wrote, Redd’s death occurred that same year, resulting from a duel fought in San Antonio.
Wharton noted that as for Dr. Harrison, no one ever claimed the land to which he would have been entitled for his services, “and in all the subsequent annals of early Texas there is no mention of his name.”
Careful to include every bit of information he had found about the man, however, Wharton added that an entry in General Urrea’s diary had mentioned a sighting.
This occurred after what Urrea called the “great victory at Goliad in March” and the massacre of James Fannin’s men on Palm Sunday.
At that time, he said, Urrea moved east to Victoria and Matagorda, and camped at Cayce’s Crossing. On April 9, he sent Dr. Harrison, who was “my prisoner, the son of a general of the United States, to the colonies with the special mission of speaking to the colonists who had not taken up arms, offering them guarantees and the protection of the (Mexican) army.”
Adding that “this measure was not fruitless,” Urrea claimed that when he marched into Brazoria on the morning of April 22, a number of colonists and their families met him, expressing “satisfaction with the treatment accorded” by Urrea and offering to turn over Galveston Island to him.
The Mexican general wrote that he felt it only “homage due to justice” to confess that he felt Harrison’s actions had contributed decisively to the good will expressed by the colonists.
Apparently Harrison “thought … that he owed me his life and omitted no means to express his gratitude, even to the extent of risking it a second time” because of it, Urrea wrote.
He added that as the Mexican troops prepared on April 23, 1836, to move to Galveston, a thousand refugees, including Dr. Harrison, were there. That was when he received word of Santa Anna’s defeat in the Battle of San Jacinto.
Wharton mentions the lag in information about Dr. Harrison, noting that the Fairfax Gray diary was not published until seventy years later, and that Ehrenberg’s memoirs, which were not published until the time of his death in 1929, by Indians in Arizona, were in a foreign language.
His efforts to find answers about Harrison’s identity and what had happened to him after that had led Wharton to write to Russell B. Harrison, a son of U.S. President Benjamin Harrison, asking whether his great-grandfather had a son who was a doctor in Texas during the revolution.
Explaining that he was “well informed” about family history dating back some 300 years — ever since the days of Oliver Cromwell and the restoration — Russell B. Harrison gave Wharton the names of President Harrison’s five children. He added that his great-grandfather had no son who was a doctor, or who had been in Texas at any time.
As a result of this, Wharton wrote that he believed “this accurate information from the last survivor of the illustrious family” confirmed suspicions that Dr. Harrison was a myth.
Even so, Wharton continued to gather information about it. He later found that General Harrison had served as U.S. minister to the new revolutionary Republic of Colombia during the term in office of President John Quincy Adams, and that at the same time, General Urrea had been the Mexican minister there.
Seeking more information from old books of history and biography, Wharton found an 1852 biography of General Harrison.
The appendix of this book contained an account of the death and funeral of the ninth U.S. President. This included a list of the names of family members who were absent, as well as those who were present, and even listed children who had died earlier.
This information included the three sons who had been named by Russell B. Harrison plus two others — J.S. Harrison, who married a Miss Pike, with the notation that both were deceased; and Dr. Benjamin Harrison, a son who died in 1840.
What did this mean? Wharton apparently didn’t know any more than we do today. In 1932, he wrote of his confusion, asking, “Was this the doctor son who was in Texas?”
He was certainly no more confused than those of us pondering that question today, nearly a century later.
Personally, I have to go along with Ann Raney’s diary. She’s pretty specific in what she wrote about Dr. Harrison’s courtship and marriage to her sister, Mary.
