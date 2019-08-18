The following people were indicted last week by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Ulysses Fuentes-Mendoza, 29, count one and two — intoxication manslaughter; criminal episode.
Robert Stanford, 23, attempt to take weapon from an officer.
Bianaca Hunter, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Andrew Dean Aldridge, 18, evading arrest.
Baudelio Albert Salazar, 18, count one and two — aggravated sexual assault of a child; criminal episode.
Faith Amber Morales, 26, count one and two — injury to a child; criminal episode.
Johnson Ly, 32, forgery.
Brittney Nicole Daugherty, 30, assault peace officer.
Billy Martin, 50, count one — aggravated assault; count two — unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode — enhanced.
Dillon Cain Olivas, 25, count one and two — accident involving injury; criminal episode.
Andrew Sturnino Ornelas, 24, racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
Travis Quinn Pryor Jr., 22, assault; family violence; choking.
Erick Silva Jr., 36, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Julian Sarabia-Toledo, 66, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Eric Paul Slocumb, 50, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Eric Paul Slocumb, 50, evading arrest.
Dora Michele Smith, 40, aggravated assault.
Henry Miles Toney III, 54, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Henry Miles Toney III, 54, assault; family violence with previous conviction — enhanced.
Sean Michael Alberts, 29, count one, two, three, and four — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode — habitual.
Sean Michael Alberts, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon — habitual.
Shayna Naomi Weaver, 18, count one, two, three, and four — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode.
Deon Kenneth Atkins, 25, credit card or debit card abuse.
Roderick Charles Bell, 45, sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction.
Darrell Broussard, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Anthony Wayne Bush, 32, count one — possession of a controlled substance; count two — evading arrest with prior conviction; criminal episode — enhanced.
Donna Darlene Broderick, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy David Teske, 52, theft.
Victoria Nicole Vuittonet, 22, aggravated assault.
Eric Anthony Vuittonet, 24, assault; family violence; choking.
Joseph Wesley III, 46, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Christie Lynn Warneke, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Leigha Lyn Walts, 32, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Silas Joseph Armetta, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Diamond Analiese Arguello, 26, assault peace officer.
Diamond Analiese Arguello, 26, aggravated assault.
Robert James Bean, 24, burglary of building.
Julie Ann Benavides, 21, credit card or debit card abuse.
Antonio Giovanni Martinez, 19, count one and two — credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Myron O’Keith Barefield, 28, burglary of habitation — enhanced.
Terrance Jerrod Jones, 32, burglary of habitation — habitual.
Pablo Cesar Carranza, 19, theft of firearm.
Zachary Nathan Cobb, 22, count one — aggravated assault; count two — assault; family violence; choking; criminal episode.
Alexander Calderon-Cano, 32, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Juan Correa Conejo, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Dustin Gino Eli, 23, count one — fraudulent use of identifying information; count two — tampering with a governmental record; criminal episode.
Lynn Beddingfield, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
James Curtis Clark, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Michael Longnecker, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Caddell, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Terrance Dolan, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Christy Nicole Dancy, 39, aggravated assault.
Heather Nicole Fletcher, 30, credit card or debit card abuse.
Evan Monroe Gilkey, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Evan Monroe Gilkey, 38, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Stephen Leroy Glash, 52, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more — habitual.
Brandon Bryce Graham, 19, evading arrest.
James David Hewitt, 46, sex offenders duty to register — enhanced.
Wesley Jerard Horn, 29, assault; family violence; choking.
Christopher Thomas Hogue, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Lydia Ann Islas, 54, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Myranda Jones, 27, theft.
Dylan Christian Casiano, 29, theft — enhanced.
Tristan Jones, 28, assault; family violence; choking.
Kenneth Eugene Leaks, 32, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — enhanced.
Nick Thanh Le, 19, evading arrest.
Brett Lacarl Fields, 31, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Christopher Alan Fielding, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Edgar Carreno Flores, 28, theft — aggravated.
Kelly Marie Guerra, 19, aggravated assault.
Brandy Lee Gentry, 36, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Joseph Charles Hearne Jr., 49, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Aaron Lee Jenkins, 39, sex offenders duty to register — enhanced.
Jahiem Jones, 28, burglary of habitation.
Ronnie Dean Jennings, 60, assault; family violence; choking.
Jarrod Skyler Knight, 32, burglary of habitation.
Virginia Ann Lara, 30, tampering with a governmental record.
Juan Luis Lopez, 37, aggaravted assault.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, theft of firearm.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, forgery.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, robbery.
Paul Stephen Kersten, 51, forgery — habitual.
Paul Stephen Kersten, 51, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — enhanced.
Christopher Curry Henslee, 32, robbery — enhanced.
Lyn Renae McCalister, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Mervonte Jerome Minifield, 27, theft with two or more convictions — enhanced.
Mervonte Jerome Minifield, 27, theft with two or more convictions — enhanced.
Race Molina, 24, deadly conduct; discharge firearm.
Angelina Olivo Mendez, 33, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Kevin Dwayne Nesby, 53, aggravated assault.
Oscar Perez, 23, count one — assault; family violence; choking; count two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Ryan Michael Seay, 43, assault; family violence; choking.
Ariel Borrego Silva, 47, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Brianna Marie Simon, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Brianna Marie Simon, 27, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Logan Aaron Sapp, 30, count one — assault; family violence with previous conviction; count two — injury to a child; criminal episode — enhanced.
Erica Brook Walding, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
De’veon Laroy Wiltz, 17, robbery.
Favian Eduardo Leija, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Juston Laronn Smith Jr., 17, theft.
Adam Davis, 21, theft.
Dangelo Owens, 21, count one and two — credit card or debit card abuse; count two — unauthorized use of a vehicle; criminal episode.
Trevor Wayne Lincecum, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Paul Stephen Kersten, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.