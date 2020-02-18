FEDERAL OFFICES
PRESIDENT
Bob Ely
Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra
Zoltan G. Istvan
Bill Weld
Donald J. Trump
Matthew John Matern
Joe Walsh
U.S. SENATOR
John Anthony Castro
John Cornyn
Mark Yancey
Dwayne Stovall
Virgil Bierschwale
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 14
Joshua Foxworth
Randy Weber
DISTRICT 22
Troy Nehls
Shandon Phan
Joe Walz
Pierce Bush
Diana Miller
Brandon T. Penko
Dan Mathews
Bangar Reddy
Howard Steele
Aaron Hermes
Kathaleen Wall
Douglas Haggard
Jon Camarillo
Greg Hill
Matt Hinton
STATE OFFICES
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
James “Jim” Wright
Ryan Sitton
TEXAS SUPREME COURT
CHIEF JUSTICE
Nathan Hecht
JUSTICE, PLACE 6 (UNEXPIRED TERM)
Jane Bland
JUSTICE, PLACE 7
Jeff Boyd
JUSTICE, PLACE 8
Brett Busby
COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS
JUDGE, PLACE 3
Bert Richardson
Gina Parker
JUDGE, PLACE 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary
JUDGE, PLACE 9
David Newell
STATE SENATOR
DISTRICT 11
Larry Taylor
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 25
Ro’Vin Garrett
Troy T. Brimage
Rhonda Seth
Mitch Thames
Cody Vasut
DISTRICT 29
Ed Thompson
14th COURT OF APPEALS
CHIEF JUSTICE
Tracy Elizabeth Christopher
1st COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT
JUSTICE, PLACE 3
Russell Loyd
JUSTICE, PLACE 5
James Lombardino
Levi J. Benton
Chad Bridges
Terry Adams
15th COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT
JUSTICE, PLACE 7
Ken Wise
COUNTY OFFICES
DISTRICT JUDGE
461st JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Patrick Bulanek
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1 & PROBATE COURT
(UNEXPIRED TERM)
Sandra Oballe
Dora L. Bonner
Courtney Gilbert
SHERIFF
L. “Bo” Stallman III
Richard Allen Foreman
Randy Rhyne
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Kristin R. Bulanek
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
PRECINCT 1
Donald “Dude” Payne
PRECINCT 3
Stacy L. Adams
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
PRECINCT 1, PLACE 1
Jack Brown
PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1
John Vasut
PRECINCT 3, PLACE 1
Mike Merkel
PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1
Sarah Linder
Pete Gamboa
COUNTY CONSTABLE
PRECINCT 1
David Thacker
PRECINCT 2
Willie Howell
Mike Ochoa
PRECINCT 3
CB “Buck” Stevens
PRECINCT 4
James Brawner
BRAZORIA DRAINAGE DISTRICT NO. 4
COMMISSIONER, PLACE 1
Dan Keller
Christina Moore
COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2
Jeffrey “Jeff” H. Brennan
CONSERVATION & RECLAMATION DISTRICT NO. 3
COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2
Alfred Froberg Jr.
PARTY OFFICES
PRECINCT CHAIR
PRECINCT 14
John Liles
Holda Elizondo
PRECINCT 46
Ross Kimble
Ken Moore
PRECINCT 50
E.W. “Mopsie” Thornborrow
Rebecca Kern
COUNTY CHAIR
L. Shayne Green
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION 1
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
PROPOSITION 2
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms
PROPOSITION 3
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
PROPOSITION 4
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
PROPOSITION 5
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
PROPOSITION 6
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
PROPOSITION 7
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
PROPOSITION 8
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
PROPOSITION 9
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
PROPOSITION 10
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
FEDERAL OFFICES
PRESIDENT
Tulsi Gabbard
Bernie Sanders
Pete Buttigieg
Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente
Michael R. Bloomberg
Amy Klobuchar
Michael Bennet
Tom Steyer
John K. Delaney
Robby Wells
Joseph R. Biden
Marianne Williamson
Julián Castro
Andrew Yang
Cory Booker
Deval Patrick
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. SENATOR
Victor Hugo Harris
Royce West
Michael Cooper
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Chris Bell
D.R. Hunter
Sema Hernandez
Annie “Mamá” Garcia
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Adrian Ocegueda
Amanda K. Edwards
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 14
Eddie Fisher
Mikal Williams
Robert “Puga” Thomas
Adrienne Bell
Sanjanetta Barnes
DISTRICT 22
Sri Preston Kulkarni
Derrick A. Reed
Carmine Petrillo III
Nyanza Davis Moore
STATE OFFICES
Railroad Commissioner
Mark Watson
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Kelly Stone
Chrysta Castañeda
TEXAS SUPREME COURT
CHIEF JUSTICE
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
JUSTICE, PLACE 6 (UNEXPIRED TERM)
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
JUSTICE, PLACE 7
Staci Williams
Brandy Voss
JUSTICE, PLACE 8
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
COURT OF APPEALS,
JUDGE, PLACE 3
William Pieratt Demond
Dan Wood
Elizabeth Davis Frizel
COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS,
JUDGE, PLACE 4
Steven Miears
Tina Clinton
JUDGE, PLACE 9
Brandon Birmingham
STATE SENATOR
DISTRICT 11
Susan Criss
Margarita Ruiz Johnson
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 25
Patrick Henry
DISTRICT 29
Travis Boldt
14th COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT
CHIEF JUSTICE
Jim Evans
Jane Robinson
1st COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT
JUSTICE, PLACE 3
Jim Sharp
Dinesh Singhal
Veronica Rivas-Molloy
JUSTICE, PLACE 5
Tim Hootman
Amparo Monique Guerra
JUSTICE, PLACE 7
Tamika “Tami” Craft
Dominic J. Merino
V.R. Faulkner
Wally Kronzer
Lennon C. Wright
Cheri Thomas
COUNTY OFFICES
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1 & PROBATE COURT
(UNEXPIRED TERM)
Terence Norman
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Andrew Bell
BRAZORIA DRAINAGE DISTRICT NO. 4
COMMISSIONER, PLACE 1
Jim Mooney
COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2
Scott Feuless
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1
F.J. Jones
CONSTABLE
PRECINCT 4
David Keith Rougeau
PARTY OFFICES
COUNTY CHAIR
Kris McGarvey
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION 1
Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
PROPOSITION 2
Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
PROPOSITION 3
Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
PROPOSITION 4
Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
PROPOSITION 5
Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
PROPOSITION 6
Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence — gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault — so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
PROPOSITION 7
Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
PROPOSITION 8
Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference and gerrymandering?
PROPOSITION 9
Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
PROPOSITION 10
Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
PROPOSITION 11
Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
