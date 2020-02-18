FEDERAL OFFICES

PRESIDENT

Bob Ely

Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra

Zoltan G. Istvan

Bill Weld

Donald J. Trump

Matthew John Matern

Joe Walsh

U.S. SENATOR

John Anthony Castro

John Cornyn

Mark Yancey

Dwayne Stovall

Virgil Bierschwale

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 14

Joshua Foxworth

Randy Weber

DISTRICT 22

Troy Nehls

Shandon Phan

Joe Walz

Pierce Bush

Diana Miller

Brandon T. Penko

Dan Mathews

Bangar Reddy

Howard Steele

Aaron Hermes

Kathaleen Wall

Douglas Haggard

Jon Camarillo

Greg Hill

Matt Hinton

STATE OFFICES

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

James “Jim” Wright

Ryan Sitton

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

CHIEF JUSTICE

Nathan Hecht

JUSTICE, PLACE 6 (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Jane Bland

JUSTICE, PLACE 7

Jeff Boyd

JUSTICE, PLACE 8

Brett Busby

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, PLACE 3

Bert Richardson

Gina Parker

JUDGE, PLACE 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary

JUDGE, PLACE 9

David Newell

STATE SENATOR

DISTRICT 11

Larry Taylor

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 25

Ro’Vin Garrett

Troy T. Brimage

Rhonda Seth

Mitch Thames

Cody Vasut

DISTRICT 29

Ed Thompson

14th COURT OF APPEALS

CHIEF JUSTICE

Tracy Elizabeth Christopher

1st COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

JUSTICE, PLACE 3

Russell Loyd

JUSTICE, PLACE 5

James Lombardino

Levi J. Benton

Chad Bridges

Terry Adams

15th COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

JUSTICE, PLACE 7

Ken Wise

COUNTY OFFICES

DISTRICT JUDGE

461st JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Patrick Bulanek

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1 & PROBATE COURT

(UNEXPIRED TERM)

Sandra Oballe

Dora L. Bonner

Courtney Gilbert

SHERIFF

L. “Bo” Stallman III

Richard Allen Foreman

Randy Rhyne

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Kristin R. Bulanek

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

PRECINCT 1

Donald “Dude” Payne

PRECINCT 3

Stacy L. Adams

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

PRECINCT 1, PLACE 1

Jack Brown

PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1

John Vasut

PRECINCT 3, PLACE 1

Mike Merkel

PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1

Sarah Linder

Pete Gamboa

COUNTY CONSTABLE

PRECINCT 1

David Thacker

PRECINCT 2

Willie Howell

Mike Ochoa

PRECINCT 3

CB “Buck” Stevens

PRECINCT 4

James Brawner

BRAZORIA DRAINAGE DISTRICT NO. 4

COMMISSIONER, PLACE 1

Dan Keller

Christina Moore

COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2

Jeffrey “Jeff” H. Brennan

CONSERVATION & RECLAMATION DISTRICT NO. 3

COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2

Alfred Froberg Jr.

PARTY OFFICES

PRECINCT CHAIR

PRECINCT 14

John Liles

Holda Elizondo

PRECINCT 46

Ross Kimble

Ken Moore

PRECINCT 50

E.W. “Mopsie” Thornborrow

Rebecca Kern

COUNTY CHAIR

L. Shayne Green

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

PROPOSITION 2

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms

PROPOSITION 3

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

PROPOSITION 4

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

PROPOSITION 5

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

PROPOSITION 6

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

PROPOSITION 7

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.

PROPOSITION 8

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

PROPOSITION 9

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

PROPOSITION 10

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

FEDERAL OFFICES

PRESIDENT

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg

Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente

Michael R. Bloomberg

Amy Klobuchar

Michael Bennet

Tom Steyer

John K. Delaney

Robby Wells

Joseph R. Biden

Marianne Williamson

Julián Castro

Andrew Yang

Cory Booker

Deval Patrick

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. SENATOR

Victor Hugo Harris

Royce West

Michael Cooper

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Chris Bell

D.R. Hunter

Sema Hernandez

Annie “Mamá” Garcia

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Adrian Ocegueda

Amanda K. Edwards

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 14

Eddie Fisher

Mikal Williams

Robert “Puga” Thomas

Adrienne Bell

Sanjanetta Barnes

DISTRICT 22

Sri Preston Kulkarni

Derrick A. Reed

Carmine Petrillo III

Nyanza Davis Moore

STATE OFFICES

Railroad Commissioner

Mark Watson

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Kelly Stone

Chrysta Castañeda

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

CHIEF JUSTICE

Amy Clark Meachum

Jerry Zimmerer

JUSTICE, PLACE 6 (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Larry Praeger

Kathy Cheng

JUSTICE, PLACE 7

Staci Williams

Brandy Voss

JUSTICE, PLACE 8

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

COURT OF APPEALS,

JUDGE, PLACE 3

William Pieratt Demond

Dan Wood

Elizabeth Davis Frizel

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS,

JUDGE, PLACE 4

Steven Miears

Tina Clinton

JUDGE, PLACE 9

Brandon Birmingham

STATE SENATOR

DISTRICT 11

Susan Criss

Margarita Ruiz Johnson

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 25

Patrick Henry

DISTRICT 29

Travis Boldt

14th COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

CHIEF JUSTICE

Jim Evans

Jane Robinson

1st COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT

JUSTICE, PLACE 3

Jim Sharp

Dinesh Singhal

Veronica Rivas-Molloy

JUSTICE, PLACE 5

Tim Hootman

Amparo Monique Guerra

JUSTICE, PLACE 7

Tamika “Tami” Craft

Dominic J. Merino

V.R. Faulkner

Wally Kronzer

Lennon C. Wright

Cheri Thomas

COUNTY OFFICES

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1 & PROBATE COURT

(UNEXPIRED TERM)

Terence Norman

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Andrew Bell

BRAZORIA DRAINAGE DISTRICT NO. 4

COMMISSIONER, PLACE 1

Jim Mooney

COMMISSIONER, PLACE 2

Scott Feuless

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1

F.J. Jones

CONSTABLE

PRECINCT 4

David Keith Rougeau

PARTY OFFICES

COUNTY CHAIR

Kris McGarvey

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1

Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

PROPOSITION 2

Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

PROPOSITION 3

Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

PROPOSITION 4

Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

PROPOSITION 5

Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

PROPOSITION 6

Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence — gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault — so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

PROPOSITION 7

Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

PROPOSITION 8

Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference and gerrymandering?

PROPOSITION 9

Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

PROPOSITION 10

Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

PROPOSITION 11

Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

