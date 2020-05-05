ANGLETON — A lack of in-person workers delayed the property appraisal notification process, but not much else will change without direction from other government entities, Brazoria County’s chief appraiser said.
Brazoria County Appraisal District began sending out property appraisal notices Monday, Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said. The deadline to protest property values is June 3, and they must be done by mail or online. There will be no in-person protests this year.
This is about a month delay from when the district usually sends out notices — during the first week of April — but reflects the same property inspection and valuation process that began months earlier, Evans said.
This means this year’s property values are not adjusted for the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Property values can be found online regardless whether property owners have received notices.
“As of Jan. 1, we were in a fantastic market,” Evans said. “Yes the market has gone down now, but the law isn’t that we appraise now.”
Throughout all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders and guidance, nothing has advised appraisal districts to any changes in this year’s process, she said.
Lake Jackson resident David Howarth usually protests his property values every year, he said. This year, he was concerned they did not have direction as late as last week, since he might not have had time to come up with a protest, Howarth said.
“My concern was in a normal year, you have to file your protest by May 15,” he said.
He understands school districts, drainage districts, cities and other taxing entities need the funding they get from local taxes, but said any type of decrease or relief would be nice, Howarth said.
“I do hope they freeze the appraisals, just leave them the way they were last year,” he said.
The district would be happy to keep property values the same as last year if the governor or legislature ordered it, Evans said.
“There’s quite a few counties that have written letters and the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, they wrote a letter requesting we go out with last year’s values,” she said.
The direction appraisal districts are following is the law in place, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said. The property value is not the issue residents should focus on, but the local entities’ taxing rates, he said.
The governor has the ability to call a special session of the Texas Legislature, but Bonnen is not aware of anything that would require plans for a special session, he said.
During the last legislative session, local taxing entities were limited to increases of 3.5 percent without a local election, Bonnen said. That provided relief, but there is not much the legislature can do about a local tax, he said. There is often misdirected blame towards the appraisal district, Bonnen said.
“I believe every taxpayer should be engaged in the local entity’s tax rate-setting process,” Bonnen said.
Evans also encourages people to exercise their rights when it comes to protesting values, she said.
“There’s enough bad going on without this,” Evans said. “People aren’t going to have the money to pay for the tax statements as they are.”
That’s why she would be happy to hold steady at 2019 values and the district could revert to them at any time, she said.
“We are very sympathetic with people whose values have gone up so much,” Evans said.
But for now, they will follow the law from the state and the comptroller’s office, she said.
Residents can still protest their values and submit proof of what it is worth online, but anything to do with the pandemic will not make a difference, Evans said.
“It will do no good to protest the coronavirus, because that happened after the first of the year,” she said.
