As governmental entities transition to virtual meetings, some residents praise their efforts while others have harsh criticisms.
ANGLETON
Angleton City Council has called adapting to online resources “a learning process,” but one they feel confident about heading forward.
Larry Shaefer, a longtime resident and regular meeting attendee, expressed concerns about the city’s handling of the online meetings.
“It is very poor,” Shaefer said. “They published the wrong access code for the first meeting, and for the second meeting, Zoom was difficult for viewing.”
Mayor Jason Perez said an original agenda was wrong, but the city posted a corrected one online before the meeting. The council has been “test driving” how to live stream the video portion of the meeting properly, he said.
“We are learning as we go, and I ask people to be patient,” Perez said. “It’s a learning process for everyone, not just us.”
If anyone has connectivity issues or other concerns, email citysecretary@angleton.tx.us, Perez said.
City officials were proud of the high turnouts their meetings have received from their residents, Perez said.
“We had about 30 people tuning in the last meeting,” Perez said. “It’s been better than the two or three that usually came in.”
The city is looking into potentially continuing live streams of meetings in addition to holding them for the public in the future, he said.
“We are looking into maybe doing video meetings live-streamed to accommodate those who can’t come,” Perez said.
WEST COLUMBIA
Mayor Laurie Kincannon believes her staff’s handling of online meetings has been exceptional, she said.
“Other than the lack of person-to-person interaction, I feel that it has allowed our city the opportunity to take care of business in a timely fashion,” Kincannon said. “This is moving us forward despite the uncertainty of times.”
The only feedback Kincannon received was from the Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive Officer, Labonne Casey, who was “amazed at the professionalism displayed in the meeting,” Kincannon said.
Conducting a Zoom meeting had come with its fair share of learning curves, Kincannon said.
“Honestly, it is getting used to having to ask everyone to display a show of hands rather than simply saying ‘aye,’” Kincannon said. “A few words are dropped here or there, but I guess that is to be expected.”
Guests can also listen in via teleconference with information to join on each agenda, she said.
LAKE JACKSON
Lake Jackson is only going forward with city council meetings on Zoom and has canceled all board meetings, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“In the council, we are trying only to handle more immediate issues so we can let the public participate in future rulings,” Yenne said.
While eliminating all face-to-face meetings, Yenne said he and the other council members retaught themselves about online programs.
“Some of our older folks are trying to figure it out,” Yenne said. “We have done things like this during hurricanes, so it’s an easy transition.”
Yenne was also impressed with the abundance of citizen participation, he said.
“The number watching has been larger than in person,” the manager said. “So far, so good with resident participation. I haven’t had any feedback one way or the other.”
BRAZORIA
Mayor Roger Shugart said he had more than 800 views on City Council’s latest meeting streamed on Facebook Live.
Although he was amazed by the reach, he still misses the intimate environment of the public, he said.
“I do miss the crowd and seeing peoples’ faces,” Shugart said. “I didn’t particularly like it, but it has to be done.”
Shugart said that he and the council members gathered in the chamber, six feet apart from one another with a stationary camera, he said.
They kept technology simple to lessen any confusion, he said. Despite the high number of views, he heard little response to the presentation, he said.
“We had very little feedback, if any, from what I heard,” Shugart said. “I’m sure if someone had an issue, I would be the first to hear about it.”
FREEPORT
Freeport officials have seen residential participation decrease since going virtual, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“Participation has been lower by the public,” Kelty said. “People just don’t want to watch on a computer or be on the phone for an hour or more.”
Kelty partially blamed themselves based on earlier troubles with equipment, he said.
“It has improved each meeting, but there have been issues with the sound at first,” Kelty said. “First, we had audio only then had audio and video. We had some equipment issues we had to run through, but we have resolved those issues.”
The city is one of the few that use freeconferencecall.com. Oyster Creek also used the website.
Despite the decrease in a live activity, Kelty said the city would continue going forward with live stream conference past the pandemic’s end date.
“I think we will continue this and maintain a video archive,” he said. “Once we get back to regular meetings, we probably won’t allow you to participate if you are remote, though.”
