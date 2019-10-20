When students first walked into the brand new Brazoswood High School half a century ago, they did so with a very strict dress code.
THE EARLY YEARS
Times were different in 1969. The girls could wear skirts, not pants, and there was a dean of girls to enforce that. The boys could not have facial hair or bangs that covered their eyebrows.
Skirts were supposed to be a dollar’s width from the floor if they were on their knees, 1975 graduate Karla Christman said.
“Yes, I was sent home once,” Christman said.
Some boys would wear short wigs to cover up their long hair, original staff member and former math teacher Royce Hendrick said.
Before Brazoswood opened, Lake Jackson Intermediate School was Lake Jackson Junior High and it went up to eighth grade, 1973 graduate and current Brazoswood teacher Debbie Sitka said.
There was a group of unhappy eighth-graders who wouldn’t get their last year at their junior high, she said. H.E. “Gene” Marcum, who would be the first Brazoswood principal, set up an assembly to talk to the eighth and ninth-graders about their impending transfer, she said.
“That’s the kind of person he was,” Sitka said. “He wanted us to be excited about the school because he was excited about the school.”
He managed to calm some nerves, she said.
“When we left the assembly, everyone thought it might be OK,” Sitka said.
She was an eighth-grader at the time, making her part of the first class to attend all four years at Brazoswood. She was one of the students who got to vote on the school mascot and colors, and she voted for the navy blue and gold Eagles. The Columbia blue and silver Buccaneers won out.
The first graduating class started at the school as juniors. They spent one year in junior high as ninth-graders and one year at Brazosport before transferring over. They remained the top class for two years, said Judge Jack Brown, who is a 1971 graduate.
Brazoswood Class of 1971 marked the end of an era. The Brazosport High School 1970 class was the last time students from the entire Brazosport ISD graduated together, and longtime community members say they had special rings made to commemorate it.
“We all fit in and we were all friends,” Brown said of the class of Lake Jackson and Clute kids who switched between the schools during their high school years.
THE FOUNDATION
That class felt a responsibility to set the bar high for Brazoswood High School, Brown said.
“We knew we had a chance to set the stage for the future at Brazoswood,” he said.
So his junior year, when the school didn’t have seniors or a varsity football team, they showed up with the band, cheerleaders, drill team and all at the junior varsity football games, making their presence well-known.
With their best players on the junior varsity team, they won every game, Brown said. They didn’t want to give that up, so they won every game their senior year too until they lost in the first round of the playoffs, he said.
“Everything we did was a record,” Brown said.
The first 78 faculty helped start the history of the school as well, said Christman, who is now the district’s public relations administrator. They instilled the passion that is still alive today, she said.
MILESTONES
The success of the football team continued and brought home a state championship in 1974. Jim Martin, another member of the Class of 1975, said they only lost one or two football games in his four years.
“We had a great, great group of students and it was just so much fun,” 1975 graduate and former superintendent Joe Ripple said. “It was truly a great time for Brazoswood. In fact, our motto was, ‘We’re the greatest Bucs alive, we’re the seniors seven five.’”
Ripple was student body president and remembers how that championship brought the community and class together, he said.
“I can’t remember my Social Security number, but I remember that,” he said.
They were an extremely tight-knit group, Martin said.
They began traditions, like the Buccaneer Belles getting assigned a football player to decorate their locker and wish them luck on game days. Martin’s Buccaneer Belle was Schelli, a 1977 graduate, who he has been married to for 41 years.
Brazoswood built many things that lasted, including the homecoming bonfire, teaching careers and relationships.
The faculty was extremely close back then, said Joe Rinehart, who began teaching and coaching in 1980, a few years after returning from Vietnam. They often had dinners and game nights, he said.
He went to coach at Brazoswood because he wanted to coach under LZ Bryan, Rinehart said. He also admired the leadership of assistant principals James Slade, James “Breezy” Cox and Marcum, who he recalls telling the staff to lie and say they watched an entire video about asbestos after turning it off two minutes in.
THROUGH THE YEARS
The Brazoswood spirit continued, and fans would get pumped up to watch a game after hearing longtime teacher Royce Hendrick whistle the fight song through his nose.
Hendrick was the last of the original staff members still teaching when he retired from Brazoswood in 2013, Hendrick said. He was the public address announcer at Hopper Field for 15 years, he said.
“It was always a lot of fun,” Hendrick said.
He became the football team’s cameraman, and used to drive the film up to Houston to get it developed the night of the game, bringing it back to some dedicated players and coaches who wanted to watch it the same night, he said.
But no matter what happened during his teaching career — including a hijacked 747 landing at the Dow Chemical airport while he painted a house with a student during the summer of 1972 — Hendrick said what he remembers most are the people he worked with and students he taught.
Brazoswood looks a little different nowadays, Ripple said, noting that people don’t talk to each other as much in the hallways because they’re consumed with technology. But they do express themselves more through their clothing without a strict dress code, he said.
But there are so many more programs offered to students now, Christman said. What they lost in jewelry making, they gained in rocketry, welding and more.
The district still has great leadership, especially under Superintendent Danny Massey, who was a Brazoswood teacher and coach, Christman said.
Massey brings enthusiasm and always puts kids at the forefront, Rinehart said.
Thousands of fans and family members still pack the stands on Friday night, Martin said, and generations of his family still teach at and love Brazoswood.
“It’s a great community to grow up in, raise a family in. … I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Martin said.
Though it’s time to build a replacement school, community members are confident that will only reignite the passion.
“I think as much as it changes, it stays the same,” Christman said.
