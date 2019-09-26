ANGLETON — Judge Terri Holder has until Nov. 22 to decide if a former police officer who admitted to placing a video camera in a 12-year-old girl’s bathroom will get any jail time.
Jon Matherne, 53, is eligible for probation after pleading guilty to state-jail felony invasive visual recording. The maximum punishment is two years in jail. Holder will announce her decision at 1 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 149th District courtroom.
On Aug. 15, 2018, a now 13-year-old girl went to take a shower and saw a “charger” plugged into an outlet in her bathroom, she said. The girl recognized it as a hidden camera because of a YouTube video she had seen, she said during the two-day punishment trial.
She began crying when prosecutors asked her how long she had known Matherne.
“Since I was 4,” she responded.
She covered up the camera with a towel while she showered that day, she said.
Matherne has been forthcoming with law enforcement and his family, admitting his guilt in the matter, his family testified for the defense.
Matherne spent 18 years with the Pearland Police Department and was an Angleton Police Department detective sergeant in the 1990s, according to The Facts archives.
Matherne is a Brazosport High School graduate and also worked at Freeport Police Department, his older brother, Troy Matherne, said on the stand Wednesday.
Matherne retired from Pearland Police Department, which the department could not prevent, Pearland Police Assistant Chief Ron Fraser told The Facts by phone.
He is collecting retirement from Texas Municipal Retirement System, which Matherne paid into during his employment with multiple departments, Fraser said. He said he didn’t know how much that retirement is.
Any peace officer licensee convicted of a felony has their license revoked by statute, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretchen Grigsby said.
Matherne has been extremely remorseful about his actions, which he admitted to during a family meeting, his brother said.
“Yes it concerns me, but I think he’s handled what he’s done well,” he said.
The siblings of the family were raised in Jones Creek, another family member said.
The teenage victim and her mother spent the entire morning either testifying or watching the testimony Tuesday, but were not in the courtroom Wednesday.
After they finished testifying Tuesday, they stood outside the courtroom and embraced each other as Matherne passed by them.
Matherne, who now has a beard longer than his neck, often nodded or shook his head after questions, mirroring the answers of the witnesses, and consulted with his attorney.
His brothers expressed hope Matherne would receive probation. The mother said Tuesday she wished he was “behind bars” or somewhere besides in front of her in the courtroom, where her daughter sat in the gallery next to a man who consistently checked on her well-being.
Mostly, the mother said she wished Matherne would have to register as a sex offender. However, while Matherne’s charges might be sexual in nature, some charges under the same statute are not.
The invasive visual recording law states a person commits an offense if “he photographs or by videotape or other electronic means records … a visual image of another in a bathroom or changing room.” Another component of the same charge mentions recording an intimate area, but Matherne was charged under the bathroom or changing room component, according to online records.
Matherne still has a third-degree felony tampering with evidence charge pending against him. According to the indictment, Matherne intentionally or knowingly altered or destroyed or concealed a computer and its contents during an investigation.
That occurred Aug. 17, 2018, two days after the girl found the camera, according to the indictment.
Pearland Police Detective Jonathan Cox testified Wednesday that Matherne would ask him questions about computer forensics that went beyond the usual inquiries of other officers.
Matherne would give him hypotheticals such as whether Cox would be able to find information someone stored on a virtual machine, Cox said. In light of the situation, those questions paint a more concerning picture, Cox said.
Cox did see images that showed the girl in her bathroom, he said.
The mother said she found the camera the same day as her daughter and took it to work, where she saw images of her daughter’s bathroom, before reporting the situation to the police a few days later.
The arguments ended Wednesday and the punishment trial will resume with Holder’s decision in November.
