Man accused of robbery, leading chase charged
Constantine Thomas, 49, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery following a series of events that left him and another person in the hospital Monday.
Thomas is accused of beating a 56-year-old woman in the 600 block of Hancock Street and stealing her car, Angleton Police Sgt. Gregory Mitchell said.
Once the car was located, police chased it at speeds of up to 110 mph until Thomas crashed and ran away, Mitchell said. After officers arrested him, Thomas kicked out the window of a patrol car and two bystanders helped subdue him until officers could regain custody, according to a news release.
Thomas was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, but was booked into jail Monday, online records show.
Thomas was also charged with third-degree felony escaping while arrested and state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle, online records show. He remained at Brazoria County jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $213,000, according to online records.
Richwood schedules city manager interviews
Richwood City Council met with consultant Chris Hartung behind closed doors Monday to discuss the council’s city manager search.
Mayor Steve Boykin emerged from the private meeting to tell the public there would be no action at this time but Hartung would continue his contracted duties for the search and eventual hiring of a city manager.
Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said as one of the applicants for the position, she keeps out of the discussion but knows finalists will be interviewed in person Jan. 25.
Hartung could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Accused hotel car burglar arrested in Harris County
The man accused of burglarizing more than a dozen cars at Clute and Lake Jackson hotels has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
Todderiq Rose, 25, was transferred to the Brazoria County jail Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.
In November, both the Clute and Lake Jackson police departments were notified 16 vehicles had been broken into overnight.
Shortly after the incident, Houston Police stopped a man and woman in a stolen car which had property inside police believed was from Lake Jackson, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The accused woman’s identity is unknown but Fitch said he believes she was arrested and charged as well.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail for each charge.
