Alden Dow Museum requires year of work
The Alden Dow Museum’s $58,924 roof replacement is complete, Lake Jackson city staff said, but Lake Jackson Historical Museum Executive Director Robert Rule estimates repairs will take another year.
Those include repairing leaks from the bad roof, Rule said.
“The challenge with the structure has not been money or the extent of the work, it’s getting a contractor willing to touch a historic building,” he said.
Difficulty in finding a contractor is what delayed this project, Rule said. The Facts previously reported that the roof repair would begin in early May and take about a month to complete.
Rule is happy with Noble Building & Development’s work and hopes to continue working with the company, he said.
The goal is to have the building completed and reopened in the next year, but it is hard to predict, Rule said.
Angleton ISD hosts bond discussions with community
Angleton ISD officials will meet with community members over the next several weeks to discuss the $90 million bond that will go on the ballot in November.
School officials announced in a written statement that these meetings will be a chance for community members to ask questions or raise concerns.
The bond is set to provide the district a brand new CTE center, improve facilities, create new classrooms in the high school and revamp athletic fields, board members previously stated.
The first meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Frontier Elementary.
Freeport tax rate passed in second public hearing
Freeport City Council members approved the proposed property tax rate of 62.8 cents per $100 appraised property value for fiscal year 2019-20 at the second public hearing hosted Monday evening.
Much like the first public hearing, the rate did not elicit a public response and made for a quick meeting.
The proposed rate is the same as last year but citizens can expect to see an increase in their taxes by 1.6 percent, City Manager Kelty said.
The tax rate is projected to be adopted at the next regularly scheduled council meeting Monday, according to the Freeport city website.
