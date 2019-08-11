The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Allen Galdamez, 20, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Damian Eugene White, 17, burglary of a building.
William Johnson, 21, burglary of a building.
Keith Collins, 19, burglary of a building.
Terranzes Earl Posey, 18, burglary of a building.
Darell Brown Hudson, 18, burglary of a building.
Kendrick White, 21, burglary of a building.
Robert Darrell Barlow, 54, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Stephanie Battenfield, 27, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Toby Lee Brewer, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Lyndsey Cooley, 29, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Mark Brian Cornish, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Charles Feely, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Flores, 33, injury to elderly-enhanced.
Freddy Vidal Flores, 28, count one, robbery; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode-enhanced.
John Arthur Gonzales, 34, tampering with physical evidence.
Kristopher Harris, 34, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Mitchell Eugene Hawkins, 55, sex offender duty to register, enhanced.
Keith McCreight Holden, 51, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Ora Jovan Gabriel Jones, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Hubert Dean Joseph, 23, counts one and two, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode.
Tiffany Amber Renee Kruse, 21, forgery.
Marleeka Lawuan McCoy, 19, robbery.
Kayla Allen, 19, robbery.
Davian Gordon, 18, robbery.
Veronica Zhane Melvin, 24, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Isabel Mims, 37, theft with two or more convictions.
Jerry Wilson, 50, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Bryant Kyle Montgomery, 19, assault family violence-
Aimee Renee Martin, 37, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Roscoe Moore III, 33, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Curtis Lee Knighten, 46, possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Danielle Raybould, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Albert Salinas, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Danielle Lanette Schroeter, 31, theft of firearm; unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Alexandria Rose Shade, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas William Carpenter, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Taylor, 19, theft.
Jeremiah Demond Johnson, 20, theft.
Raymond Torres Jr., 43, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Jennifer Marie Simmons, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
David Vargas Andino, 36, evading arrest.
Corey Michael Wetzel, possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan Christian Casiano, 29, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Myranda Ruth Jones, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Teresa Huerta, a.k.a. Teresa Molina Huerta, 26, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode-enhanced.
Carl Thomas Whipple, 30, theft-elderly.
Elvis White, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Warren Parker Younger, 51, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Jukeith Joseph Jones, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
