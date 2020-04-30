Max and Rachel Clinkscales started making their own fabric masks and distributing them after being moved by a woman’s request in a store parking lot.
“I was at a Walmart and this little old lady handed me some money and begged me to go get her some food because she didn’t have a mask and was too scared to go into the store,” Max Clinkscales said. “I made her keep the money and I bought her some food and gave her the homemade masks I had in my truck. After that I bought $200 of fabric and got to work.”
Although many residents are willing to pay for a face mask to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus, their volunteer group of fewer than a dozen people wants to give them away for free.
The Clinkscales’ group, called Masks by Texas Strong on Facebook, wanted to give away masks after seeing the price gouging from other mask makers.
“We don’t want people to have to pay for a mask,” Max Clinkscales said. “There are people out there charging $10 to $20 for a mask and it is a ridiculous amount to charge anybody. It costs us $2.75 to make a mask.”
As companies and cities began to mandate wearing face coverings, volunteer Emily Scott became concerned how people will have access to masks.
“People are losing their jobs,” Scott said. “In my husband’s area of the plant alone they laid off almost 50 people. How will they be able to buy a mask if it’s mandatory? Certain jobs are already mandating it.”
Clinkscales believes the volunteers have combined to make more than 2,000 masks in the past month. They make two sizes, adult and child.
“This week was 500, last week was 700 and then the week before that was another 500 to 600,” volunteer Linda Robbins said. “That’s not counting what we’ve done on the side.”
The volunteers often make deliveries as far north as Houston.
“I deliver around Brazoria County, but Max goes to Pearland,” Scott said. “I have five deliveries today. We do pick-up locations but we’ll drop off high priority or immunocompromised people.”
Dolores Conaway has ordered coverings from Masks by Texas Strong and delivered them to residents in an assisted-living complex.
“I saw a comment where they said they would make masks for free and I needed some for my senior citizens at the center I work with,” Conaway said. “I needed 48 masks and I didn’t want to ask for too much but they said yes without hesitation. They are God’s angels on earth.”
Although the volunteers have put countless hours into the work, it is worth it, Clinkscales said.
“When you sit here and you can hand some masks to these people who can’t afford it and they have the biggest smile,” Max said. “It’s so heartwarming to me to know that these people are protected and they’re not afraid anymore.”
Clinkscales believes she has spent more than $1,000 of her own money on purchasing supplies. However, all of the volunteers spending more than doubles that.
“We’re donation-based; if you can’t give us any money you can still get a mask,” Clinkscales said. “If you can donate, please do because we are in need.”
Masks by Texas Strong is in need of monetary donations as well as elastic, fabric, thread or volunteers who can sew. Contact the organization to order masks or to donate through Facebook or text Clinkscales at 832-623-2917.
