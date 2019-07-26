LAKE JACKSON — Police are offering few details about a shooting that injured a Lake Jackson teenager this week, but confirmed no one has been charged.
Lake Jackson police responded 12:53 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex at in the 100 block of Any Way Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Carey Lankford. Police found an 18-year-old man had been shot, the release states.
Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Services stabilized the man before sending him by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to the release.
The person who shot the teenager was still at the apartment, Lankford said. Someone at the apartment called 911, he said.
He declined to say whether anyone else was at the apartment, how many times the man was shot, where the man was shot and who owned the gun.
No one is under arrest, but the case is still “heavily under investigation,” Lankford said.
“The victim and the person who shot him are reported to be friends, but there is an active investigation into the incident,” the release states.
The 18-year-old man was in stable condition Thursday, according to the release.
