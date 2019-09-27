ANGLETON — Some family members stifled cries as they heard an emotional Avris Ramon Daggs Jr. tell a detective he didn’t “want to go to the pen” during a taped interview after her August 2017 his arrest in connection with the shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes.
Prosecutors called their second witness Thursday morning, Clute Detective Sgt. Chris DuBois, in the murder trial of the 20-year-old Daggs, who pleaded not guilty to the first-degree felony charge earlier this week.
Daggs and three others were charged after events from an attempted robbery of a Clute apartment July 21, 2017, left Holmes shot to death, prosecutors said. If convicted of the murder charge, Daggs faces up to life in prison.
DuBois spent the full day on the stand, explaining the process of collecting and documenting evidence from the scene of the crime as well as interviewing techniques allowed by law enforcement.
“I was called at 2 a.m. to the apartment,” DuBois said. “I made sure the scene was secure, got an update and made sure barrier tape was around the area.”
After detailing how both he and fellow detective Diane Turner entered the scene after obtaining a search warrant, the entire area was photographed, DuBois said. Then they collected and documented evidence and secured it in a vault in the Clute Police Department, he testified.
Turner and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Investigator Mike Thomas assisted him at the scene, DuBois said, and they spent several hours collecting more than 100 pieces of evidence, including two .9 mm guns and one .40 caliber handgun.
DuBois told prosecutor Sam Kline it was protocol to wear gloves when collecting evidence as to not contaminate anything.
“Did it surprise you that Cpl. (Tyler) Crum wouldn’t have worn gloves?” Kline said.
“You’re not gonna take time to put on gloves in that scenario when you’re trying to stop the bad guys,” DuBois responded.
Daggs became a person of interest after investigators conducted several interviews, including with Larry Ortiz III, a resident of the Clute apartment, DuBois said.. Ortiz told DuBois he was warned via text message that Daggs and another teen, Jordan Pena, planned to rob him the day of the shooting, DuBois testified.
An interview with Jevon Stone made DuBois more suspicious of Daggs and two other people later identified as Messiah King and Pena, the detective said. Dubois would see the four men in security video from a Clute hotel parking lot, with Daggs, Pena and King seen exiting one car and getting into another car driven by Stone, DuBois testified.
During initial questioning, recorded from a police vehicle, Daggs said he knew nothing of the incident except for some rumors “from around” that his name was brought up. Daggs had not been charged at the time, but after several corroborating pieces of information were reviewed, police brought a murder charge against him, DuBois said.
A video played Thursday for jurors after his arrest showed Daggs handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit during a more than 90-minute interview by DuBois. Daggs denied being involved in the shooting several times, but DuBois told the suspect he had camera footage and knows Daggs wasn’t being honest, the interview recording showed.
“I know you didn’t pull the trigger,” DuBois said in the interview. “But I know you’re not telling us everything you know.”
Dubois testified detectives are allowed to be deceptive and lie about what they know if they think it might cause a suspect to be more forthcoming, and he used this technique during the interview.
The conversation is shown to be stopped for several minutes after Daggs mentioned he wasn’t sure how to answer certain questions without a lawyer, but then he continued to draw the detective into conversation, video surveillance showed. Daggs would later say he was in Stone’s car when Stone went to the Clute apartment in order to rob it, taped video footage showed, but maintained he was not a part of the robbery or murder and didn’t want to go to prison.
Stone admitted to being part of the attempted robbery and murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison last November.
Defense attorneys for Daggs will have a chance to cross-examine DuBois starting at 9 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse at 111 E. Locust St.
King and Pena both are awaiting trial on charges related to the incident.
