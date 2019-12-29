WEST COLUMBIA — With stage 4 cancer, Robert Hall does not know if he’ll make it to see his son John Hall graduate from Columbia High School at the end of the school year. So, Columbia-Brazoria ISD did a special ceremony to make sure they got to share the experience.
“It was a wonderful thing to be there with him and see it,” Hall said.
John has autism and is only comfortable around people he knows very well, Hall said. So when people packed into the Board of Trustees meeting at the administration building on Dec. 17, John bolted across the street to his high school.
That is the school where he checks on his teacher, Cheryl Henderson, every morning, Principal Scott Moody said. If she is “all is right with the world,” then the school day can begin, Moody said.
John is a very special student and when Moody heard his father was facing a terminal illness, he knew he had to do something. He suggested a special graduation ceremony to Superintendent Steven Galloway, who said they should do it at the school board meeting.
John ran to where he was comfortable, so the administrators and trustees walked over to watch him get his diploma. John didn’t want to put on his robe and cap, so with Galloway’s permission, he became the only Columbia High graduate to wear a camouflage jacket during his own ceremony.
“I was very grateful for them doing that,” Hall said.
While he thanked them for doing the special ceremony, Hall said the staff thanked him because John is such a great student.
John is one of Hall’s four children and he said having a child with autism is no trouble at all, adding that they don’t have some of the “drama” other kids go through.
“They’re just amazing in some ways,” Hall said. “He knew I was sick. He knew it was serious.”
Hall’s cancer started as stage 1 non-small cell carcinoma in his left lung, he said. He caught pneumonia which metastasized the cancer into stage 4 malignant pleural effusion, Hall said.
When he got that diagnosis, doctors at MD Anderson told him to go home and get his affairs in order, he said.
“I was not expecting to make it very long, but it’s been two years,” Hall said.
God is working miracles with new treatments at MD Anderson, he said, and every day is a gift.
“I got to see one of my boys graduate and I’ll be around hopefully to see the 16-year-old graduate,” Hall said.
While John has not had it easy — he also had a stroke shortly after birth that affects his motor skills — he is really amazing, his dad said. John read and memorized the Bible within three months and often quotes it, Hall said.
“John is my trooper. He’s an amazing young man,” he said. “He’s taught me the true meaning of unconditional love.”
John will graduate again in May, but got to take his diploma home and celebrate with his family.
