Today
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Annual Turkey and Dressing Dinner: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Altar Society in the parish hall, 603 Parrott Ave., Damon. $10 per plate. Raffle, craft sale and more. Catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon. Call 979-742-3439.
Lenten Parish Mission: 5 p.m. today through Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Special guest Father Bruce Nieli of St. Austin Church in Austin. Contact 281-331-3751 or email stjohnaff@gmail.com.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Guest speaker the Rev. Booker T. Randon of Galilee Baptist Church in Brazoria. Call Nannie Austin at 979-418-2653.
Monday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for donors. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at giveblood.org code 1076.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. daily through Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. Culmination of seven-week workshop; performances Saturday and Sunday. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Maker Training: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Learn how to prepare your 3D print for printing. Call 979-415-2590.
Chair Yoga: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Freeport Senior Citizen Meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Program about spring planting. Food provided. For ages 55 and older. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Tuesday
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Includes stories, music, movement and a craft for children. Theme: “Crayons.” Call 979-415-2590.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Program: “Putting on the Green.” Special guest Latrelle Lindon. Music, food and more. $15 per person. Call Freda at 979-308-6125 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Includes stories, music, movement, and a craft for children. Our theme today is Crayons. Call 979-415-2590.
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All are welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring a snack to share. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Early literacy program for newborns up to age 2 including songs, rhymes and a story. Followed by stay and play. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazoria County Coalition and Tobacco Prevention Task Force Meeting: 11 a.m. to noon at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Open to the public. Multiple important agenda items discussed. Call 1-800-510-3111 or email Alyssa.Ryan@bacoda.org.
Thursday
Crayon Art: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Participants will be able to create art using materials provided by the library. Call 979-415-2590.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Urban Rancher Series: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Extension auditorium, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. This week: “Own Land … Now What?” Fee $20, includes meal. Attend four sessions, get fifth free. Call 979-864-1558 or register at brazoria.agrilife.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Senior Citizens at The Center: 1 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Bring your own beverage. $15 per person. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
