RICHWOOD
R oads in the Oakwood Shores subdivision outside the heart of Richwood are severely in need of repair, and the city is working toward a long-term solution to fix them, officials said.
In a recent letter to residents, the city initially prescribed using the city’s interlocal agreement with Brazoria County to overlay 2 miles of roads and fully reconstruct 2 more. The agreements, which are in place between the county and all of its cities, call for the local entity to supply materials and the county to provide the labor.
Voter-approved bonds will cover the city’s estimated $950,000 cost, Richwood Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
But Oakwood Shores residents say the plan doesn’t go far enough and call for the city to rebuild 7 miles of rapidly deteriorating road, a problem the city says it inherited from the original private developer, who went bankrupt. That happened before the city annexed the development off of FM 2004 and Highway 288-B.
Rory Escalante, an Oakwood Shores resident since 2013, said the short-term fixes the city has been doing aren’t effective.
“The city periodically brings equipment in to just do what looks like random patch jobs to me,” he said. “The holes are being filled with limestone, and then once it rains, that work is just all washed away.”
Oakwood Shores residents Lisa Hall and husband Tim Bowman have mounting concerns of the conditions of the roads facing their home.
“When we moved here 18 months ago, our roads were basically fine,” Hall said. “Then six months ago, we started seeing big problems.”
“And I know that they inherited it from the developer,” Bowman said. “But the problem is that they annexed it from the county, so I just think that more should have been done.”
Leveraging the bond money and interlocal agreement will allow the city to accomplish more to remedy the problem then if it used only its resources, Custer said.
“Our goal with the bond and with utilizing the interlocal agreement is to make the most positive impact with the money that we have,” Custer said.
The work can be done at almost 25 percent of what it would have cost the city to bid out the project, Finance Director Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
“Using the county, we’re able to achieve a lot more for a lot less, and 4 miles is pretty significant, it’s more than half of the roadways out there,” she said.
But there are limits. The city cannot devote all $3 million of the bond allotted for road repair, which voters approved in November 2018, to just one subdivision in the city, Koskiniemi said.
“I think that part of the issue right now is the order in which those roads will be repaired,” Koskiniemi said. “But we also have to keep in mind that by being good stewards of public funds, we have to do what is equitable for all of the taxpayers, all of the people who voted in favor of these bonds, because that’s all of Richwood.”
Brazoria County Precinct 1 also dictates when it will provide its labor to do the work, Custer said.
“The fact is that they have other issues to deal with within their precinct, and we are on their clock, so we do not have a definite day,” Custer said. “Historically, they have shown up in the summer, after the spring rains are done and street work can progress in a faster manner, more efficient manner.”
Brazoria County Precinct 1 already has done some preliminary work on the Oakwood Shores roads, he said.
“The precinct is working on geotechnical engineering, including core samples, to determine the true conditions of the streets,” Custer said. “Strand Associates is the engineering firm that has already determined via a street assessment that the roads need repair.”
The subdivision’s development started more than a decade ago, Koskiniemi said, and it is unclear if the city had already annexed the area when construction began.
“Even at that time, it would be very difficult to know the conditions of which way the roads would work, when you need a construction inspector on-site monitoring every step of the process,” Koskiniemi said.
The city is now trying to make the best of a bad situation, she said.
“In using the interlocal agreement to go in there and fully reconstruct 4 miles of roadway, that’s probably the biggest impact we could make, all at once,” she said.
Councilwoman Melissa Strawn, an Oakwood Shores resident of almost five years, understands something needs to be done.
“I just really want to get it done for the residents,” Strawn said. “I feel like it would be really beneficial to have someone who lives in Oakwood Shores on the board to help better keep these important issues in focus.”
Anyone with questions or concerns about something happening in the city should call City Hall at 979-265-2082. Custer said.
“We will give them an honest, unbiased opinion,” he said.
(1) entry
i think that residents just want the city to share a plan and an expected start date to the project. this has been a problem that has been in front of city members for a long time and a plan is overdue.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.