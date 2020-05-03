A hug, once taken for granted, is now what many sons and daughters wish to do on Mother's Day. But residents have gotten creative to honor moms while protecting their loved ones from an invisible threat.
Jina Reyes and her family have been tight-knit and together on holidays. However, this year will only bring a friendly phone call.
"My family is doing their part to stay safe, and that's the most important thing right now," Reyes said. "It has definitely made us realize how special a hug is. We miss hugging our kids, grandkids, and our moms and dads."
Maegan Schmidt is another who will have to celebrate Mother's Day from a phone screen or the outside window.
"I really need to hug her, and it does hurt that I can't," Schmidt said. "Everyone wants comfort from their mom, no matter how old they are."
Schmidt's mother resides in the Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson, which is closed to all visitors.
"Since she is in memory care, I try not to get her anything that goes bad or clutters her room, so I usually buy elaborate cards or photo albums," Schmidt said.
Schmidt and her mom would visit one of her sibling's homes to have lunch and bake sweets, but due to circumstances, plans had to change, she said.
"It doesn't look like it's going to be that way this time," Schmidt said. "It would probably be irresponsible even if the ban was lifted."
Schmidt hopes to visit the home with lawn chairs and signs to see her, talk to her and make her feel loved from outside the window.
Carriage Inn Life Enrichment Director Shellie Miller plans to give Schmidt's mother and every mother in the facility a celebration fitting for them.
"I have a wonderful week planned for our mothers," Miller said. "Not just one day, but for the week."
Miller also asked families to bring personalized Mother's Day baskets to be delivered to each resident.
Hearing of the activities her mom will embark on, Schmidt knows her mother will be in the most caring and safest sanctuary possible.
"I'm making memories of my mom that will last for eternity, and that is very important," Schmidt said.
