Five Republican candidates are vying for the open House District 25 seat being vacated by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who has represented the district spanning most of the southern two-thirds of Brazoria County and all of Matagorda County.
Freeport resident and director of real estate and development Troy Brimage, 49, announced his bid to run for the seat and resigned as mayor of Freeport, a position he held for two terms. With support from his wife, Sabrina, and children Breanna and Brendan, the former Brazosport ISD board member hopes to secure the spot.
Brimage is a board member of the Brazoria County Dream Center and a past Facts Unsung Hero honoree. His campaign website is brimagefortexas.com and he can be found on social media at Troy Brimage for Texas.
Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector since 2001, Ro’Vin Garrett, 64, is a lifelong resident of Angleton and has been active in the community.
Garrett has served as a past president of the Exchange Club of Angleton, a past president of the South East Express Network for which she was also honored as Woman of the Year in 2013, a member of the Brazoria County Fair Association and a past president of the Tax Assessor-Collector Association of Texas in addition to numerous other accolades.
Garrett has three grown children. Her campaign website is rovingarrett.com and she can be found on Facebook by searching Rovin Garrett Campaign.
Emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth, 43, announced her bid to run for the seat early in the race, before Bonnen announced he would not seek re-election.
Originally from Angleton, she has lived in Lake Jackson for over 20 years with her husband,Thomas, and two children, Jax and Finn.
Seth has not held a public office previously but is a member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce and a former Paul Harris Fellow with the Brazosport Rotary Club.
Her official campaign website is rhondaseth.com, and Rhonda Seth Campaign is how to find her on Facebook.
Saying he got to Texas “as fast as he could” from Mobile, Alabama, Mitch Thames is a resident of Bay City and President and CEO of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Thames, 62, and his wife, Carolyn, have three grown children, Jennifer, Jason and Stephanie in addition to six grandchildren. His campaign site is votemitchthames.com, and searching for Vote Mitch Thames will locate his Facebook page.
He is past chairman of the Texas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives., a past board member of the Texas Association of Business, and current board member and past president of the Matagorda County Economic Development Center. He created the Mid Coast Educational Industrial Alliance and is a member of the Gulf Coast Alliance of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Thames said he’s been a leader in both Brazoria and Matagorda counties for years.
The youngest candidate to throw his hat in the ring is an Angleton City Councilman and attorney.
Angleton resident, Cody Vasut, 32, and his wife, Kate, have one child, Sparrow, with another on the way.
Vasut has been actively involved in his community serving as a board member for the Pregnancy Help Center of Brazosport, founder and board president of Revive Young Adult Fellowship, treasurer of the Brazoria County Bar Association, a board member of the Angleton Better Living Corp. and first vice president of the Brazoria County Cities Association.
Votevasut.com is his official campaign website, and find him on Facebook by searching Vote Vasut.
Early voting begins Tuesday and continues through Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Patrick Henry in the November general election. Henry is unopposed in his party’s primary.
Candidates were sent identical questionnaires and their responses are presented here in alphabetical order with minimal editing for spelling and grammar.
QUESTION
You are pursuing a seat held by the speaker of the Texas House with decades of experience. What would you do to emulate Dennis Bonnen’s leadership and what would you do differently?
BRIMAGE: As state representative, I will be a strong, reliable voice for my conservative neighbors at the Texas Capitol. Great leadership means listening carefully to people’s needs and concerns and crafting a vision and action plan to make life better for them. I have done that as a police officer and as mayor of my city, where I busted a crime ring happening at City Hall. Turns out when you stop the bureaucrats from stealing taxpayer dollars, you don’t have to raise taxes at all. You have to put taxpayers first, and as state rep, that’s just what I will do.
I will legislate how I campaign: with hard work and by upholding our shared local conservative values.
GARRETT: My job as Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector is to implement laws that lawmakers make. I am now asking HD25 voters to elect me to be the lawmaker, bringing the full weight of my expertise to bear to make laws more effective for taxpayers. I am the only candidate in this race uniquely qualified to represent the taxpayers.
There has to be a better balance struck between the taxpayer and local government. I have found ways to do more with less as tax assessor-collector and I will always be looking for ways that our state budget can do more with less, too, without unfunded mandates that do nothing but increase the need for additional taxation at the local level.
I have been elected as a Republican five times and hold to the Republican Party principles: Second Amendment right to bear arms, right to life, freedom of speech and being able to worship without fear. I will not let the left chip away at our rights.
Many people have asked and I wanted to answer here also that Speaker Dennis Bonnen is not involved in my campaign. I have been involved in the legislative process for over 20 years and have a 35-year history of the Texas property tax code. I will use this knowledge and experience to help taxpayers and in preparing, authoring or sponsoring legislation. I am the most qualified in the campaign to address issues important to taxpayers. I will listen to the people of this district. The job of state representative will be my only job. I have nothing to gain personally by seeking this office. I seek this office because of my love for the citizens in this district and the state of Texas. I am reliable, prepared and trusted to serve as state representative.
SETH: I think Speaker Bonnen has done some very good things for our district over the years. He was responsive during times of natural disaster and I think, especially early in his career, he was very focused on directing resources to our district. One very simple thing I would do differently is to not make a career of being a politician.
THAMES: I remember during the redistricting process 20 years ago Speaker Bonnen spent months and months reaching out to Matagorda County residents and elected officials. I was impressed with how he was involved in our communities, and my promise to the citizens of District 25 is I will always be there for you in a similar fashion.
I am already working on issues concerning our communities. I have worked the halls of the Capitol on simple legislations, like the Sea Wall Bill in Palacios to the Texas Windstorm Insurance Reform and fixing the windstorm waiver. Speaker Bonnen is also a master at quietly reaching out to the other representatives to get a consensus for moving forward on legislation. Communication is key, as well as respecting others and working together.
I remember Speaker Pete Laney, back in the ’90s, telling the 150 state reps to work together, but represent your district. He stressed each session that your first job is to represent your district. This is how I plan to lead.
I have always been impressed with Speaker Bonnen’s local office. His staff is great at cutting red tape and getting answers from state agencies. My office will be there to be a one-stop shop for you to get the results you deserve from your state government. What I will do differently to earn the respect of my colleagues, as a freshman coming in, is to study the issues and be ready to work on day one.
VASUT: Speaker Bonnen served in the House for 23-plus years. Over the years, I encouraged him when I thought he was representing us well, and I challenged him when I thought he could represent us better, including on issues like constitutional carry, replacing local property taxes with sales taxes and pro-life legislation. We all need to realize that every single one of us can make mistakes. “None is righteous, no, not one.” Romans 3:10. Regardless of any mistakes Speaker Bonnen made, no one can deny he accomplished many great things for this district for which he should be thanked, including increasing funding for Brazosport College, reducing the franchise tax and much more.
If there is one thing I will emulate, it is to seek, like he did, to address issues that directly impact our communities to try and make them a better place to live, work and raise a family. What would I do differently? By now, we all know about the allegations made against Speaker Bonnen this past summer and his decision to retire as a result. While I got into this race primarily to fight to end abortion, protect our God-given rights and push for further property tax reform,
I certainly believe changes need to be made to restore trust in this position. How will I do that? I will conduct myself with the highest degree of integrity; I will not serve in the House longer than eight years; I will author a term limits bill for all state lawmakers; I will listen openly to every concern brought to me by constituents: no one will be ignored; I will respect the contributions of the grassroots; and I will strengthen ethics rules.
QUESTION
Do you support public money being used for private schools? Also, what is your position on charter schools, which already are funded by taxpayers yet don’t follow the same rules as public schools do when it comes to financial transparency, teacher certification and more?
BRIMAGE: As the product of our local public schools, I am a strong supporter of our public classrooms and teachers. I want to ensure we give our educators and parents every tool they need to ensure our kids get an excellent education that prepares them for college or to directly enter the workforce with applicable work skills and certifications. I do not support using taxpayer funds for private schools, but I do think that public charter schools must follow all rules and regulations of public schools.
GARRETT: There are successful models for charter schools, but we have seen our local attempt not succeed and other charter school entities fall victim to embezzlement and other issues. There has to be a standard that is implemented. Just because you are a charter school doesn’t mean you can run rampant over the system and are not equitable in accountability to a public school. It should be a reliable model that has accountability.
I am a product, proponent and supporter of our public schools. The idea of public funds being used for education outside of the public school system has long been a key component of the school choice movement.
The question really being asked is — should taxpayer dollars dedicated to education be spent anywhere outside the public school system? My answer to that is this — I support parents wanting to send their child to a school they think is best suited for them. The problem is we haven’t had the right solution come forward that is a universal solution. We’d have to ask further questions about what is a taxing unit’s obligation to the taxpayers and public at large.
This is another example where finding a balance between the taxpayers and local government would be important and why I would be the most qualified to handle as your state representative.
SETH: The success of public schools should be a concern of every citizen. The kids leaving public schools are making their way out into the world and into the workforce. Please pardon the cliché, but they are in fact our future. It is imperative that they are well-educated and prepared.
I think charter schools are an acceptable alternative to public schools if they follow the same requirements. After all, our government, both federal and state, spends billions of dollars on research grants, medical grants and arbitrary studies to “find a better way.” So following that line of thinking, why would we not be trying every possible solution to finding the very best way to educate the broadest group of kids with public funding?
Every parent should absolutely be able to choose what they think is the best way to educate their children. I went to local public schools and think I received a very solid education. That being said, my husband and I wanted a more Biblically based education that was free of federal and state mandates for our sons. I have a second job to pay for that choice. We also pay our fair share of property taxes to support public education. We don’t expect anyone else to subsidize our decision.
THAMES: I do not support using state money for private schools. I fully support the choice parents have when it comes to schooling, yet it’s hard to imagine taking more funding away from our public schools.
As far as charter schools go, I think the charter schools need to be managed with local control and similar guidelines. The teachers of the charter schools need to follow the same certification process to ensure they are the best teachers for our students. It benefits everyone when they follow the same guidelines, financial transparency and certifications.
VASUT: I support the inherent right of parents to decide where their children are educated based on their unique needs. For example, I attended school in Angleton ISD. My wife attended Brazosport Christian School. Her siblings were taught in a combination of home school, private school and public school. We all benefited from our different education pathways. I think the more choices parents have, the better.
While I support school choice, I do not support using public money to fund private schools. If we give private schools public money, then the public ought to be able to hold private schools to the same accountability standards as public schools. Do we really want to subject private schools to that level of oversight by the government? I think not. The last thing our Christian schools need is government oversight and interference like that.
We also have historically underfunded our public schools. Why then would we divert our limited public funds to private schools? We need to increase the state’s share of public education funding to lower local property taxes and ensure our classrooms have the resources they need to be effective, not divert those limited resources to private schools. I opposed the voucher plan proposed several years ago for these reasons.
The only voucher I could support would be one funded by a parent’s own tax dollars, not public money.
Regarding public charter schools, I believe charter schools provide beneficial alternative learning environments for Texas children, particularly in our urban areas. They were designed with different requirements so that they could innovate. I think all our public schools should have the same flexibility to innovate, not just charter schools. Thus, I support holding public charter schools to the same standards regarding enrollment, financial transparency, teacher certification and academic accountability as traditional public schools.
QUESTION
City and county leaders say they feel restricted by state laws limiting how much they can raise local tax rates without an election. What kind of control should the state legislature have over municipal property taxes?
BRIMAGE: Across Texas, homeowners’ property taxes have skyrocketed. This is a concern I take very seriously and we must continue to provide solutions for reform and relief. As mayor, I worked hard to ensure we did not raise taxes by cutting waste and stopping a corruption ring at City Hall that was stealing taxpayer dollars.
The fact is: cities and counties should have local control in order to provide the citizens they serve. If the voters do not approve they will vote them out of office. Ultimately, our responsibility is to be transparent leaders and good stewards of the tax dollars our neighbors have entrusted to us. That is what I will do in the Texas House.
GARRETT: As a Republican in favor of limited government, local control is always preferred. The state doesn’t need to micromanage. As tax assessor-collector, I have advocated for you in Commissioners’ Court advising on how they can give taxpayers relief. They took the advice and the county tax rate has been lowered by 17 percent over the last several years, allowing the addition of new construction to the rolls to generate additional revenue, while total taxes on existing property, like our homes, has not increased. That is real tax relief.
When the voters elect me to be their next state representative, they will have the most qualified person in this seat going to participate in authoring legislation that is taxpayer-friendly. I will also work hard to prevent bad legislation. I will have a chance to have an immediate effect on the next legislative session for our area taxpayers with the implementation of Senate Bill 2. SB2 brings greater transparency to the tax rate adoption process and limits the maximum tax rate that can be adopted without approval by the electorate. It is the most sweeping change to the Property Tax Code in 40 years.
In my present position as tax assessor-collector, I will be working with citizens and the 54 taxing entities for which I collect taxes in the implementation of SB2 to see what works and what doesn’t. I will hit the ground from day one and best able to have an immediate impact. I am the most prepared, reliable and trusted to serve as your next state representative and I ask for your vote.
SETH: This all comes back to what kind of government do “We the People” want. Do we want a centralized, autocratic government or do we believe that as free and independent people we are best able to govern ourselves from a local level?
I personally think we need to remove federal and state control at every possible level. Bare, Constitutional involvement. Know, though, that when we do this, our local governments and the voters themselves have to take on the responsibility of transparency and accountability. Meaning: We the actual taxpayers have to ask the questions of where and what is the money being spent on? And if we don’t like the answers then we have to be engaged and vote people out.
THAMES: The limits placed on local control and restriction on local tax rates was to punish a few cities and counties that were passing unbelievable taxes on their citizens. I understand the need to stop massive raises, like when Harris County tried to raise their rate by 8 percent before the law went into effect.
I would like to align with the taxing entities to make decisions that work for our people, to give them the best government and best tax rates to fit their family structure. I am very concerned about taking control away from the local elected officials who know their areas.
I work daily with mayors, city councilors, school trustees, and none of them want to raise rates any more than needed. In fact, I have seen many projects delayed because it would mean a tax increase. I believe we can work together with TML and TAC to reign in the bad actors and help the ones that are working hard every day.
The problem with having elections to vote on tax increases is the cost of elections. This isn’t the best use of our tax dollars or budget dollars. The state has many requirements on counties and cities, as far as elections go, yet there is no added funding allocated.
VASUT: am an Angleton City Councilman. I do not feel restricted by the lower rollback rate; rather, I am grateful citizens now have more power to check the growth of local government. While I believe local governments should have control over local issues, the state Legislature is the body that sets the rules for our property tax system. It should ensure that system favors taxpayers, not government.
Before SB 2 (2019), taxing entities could increase their property tax applied to existing property by up to 8 percent in one year without any check by local citizens other than trying to vote out elected officials after taxes must be paid. If the entity exceeded 8 percent, citizens could petition for an election to roll the rate back to 8 percent, but this process was cumbersome. The system was hardly empowering to taxpayers and allowed entities to raise revenues above the conservative target of inflation plus population growth (about 3 to 5 percent) without any meaningful check. Under SB 2, certain entities now can only increase their property tax by 3.5 percent in one year before triggering an automatic election by citizens to approve the rate before they must pay it.
The new system empowers many Texans to help limit property tax increases to inflation plus population growth. I am the only candidate running in this race who went on record in support of property tax reform before it passed. I supported lower rollback rates because I saw firsthand how burdensome property taxes are.
If elected, I will push to shift Texas toward a consumption tax system so we are no longer taxing people out of their homes. I also will author legislation to lower the property appraisal cap from 10 percent to 5 percent or less to protect homeowners from ballooning appraisals, which was not addressed in SB2.
