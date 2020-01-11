A quandary of 16-year-olds is this: “You say I have to have experience to be hired, so how am I supposed to get experience if no one will hire me until I have experience?”
I help teenagers develop résumés, and I suggest they volunteer in their early teen years to build up something more impressive than work experience. If they’ve been in PALs in school, helped their youth ministers at their churches, assisted in building Habitat homes, volunteered at the SPCA, assisted at Sea Center Texas or enhanced sand dunes by anchoring old Christmas trees, future employers should be impressed.
Then when the teens and I compose their résumés, I place volunteering after their basic information under “volunteer services.” Lower on the page after work experience, I type this: “Coming soon, I trust.” The arrangement gets them beyond the impasse of not having had on-the-job experience.
I’m suggesting to parents of children in early adolescence to make possible volunteer opportunities. You’ll enable your children to build an impressive record for future résumés. In addition, you’ll teach them the joy of being a contributing member of society.
In counseling, I have actually seen mission trips, for example, transform a self-centered and misbehaving child’s life. He or she became aware of the needs of others, he or she experienced the exhilaration of meeting those needs and being meaningful and his or her horizons were expanded. In some cases, I’ve wished I could have prescribed mission trips.
When employers view a résumé and see a list of places where an applicant has volunteered, it attests: “This is not a selfish person. This is a giving person. This person notices the needs around him or her and is considerate and has empathy. This person has worked under supervision. And this person is a team player.”
And, who knows? Perhaps the prospective employer notices one of his or her favorite charities in the mix.
In addition, it gives the interviewer respected people to call for references about the punctuality and performance of the applicant. Good reviews bring opportunity, a basic truth.
Get ready for a shocker: I suggest parents prepare an example résumé when children are 13 and 14 years old. I encourage them to include a nice photo of the teen in the corner of the form that they build on the computer. Help him or her see the significance of volunteering to build a résumé.
The coveted effect is kids will realize everything matters: Appearance, reputation, grades, volunteering and not being a cookie-cutter kid who just goofs off on electronics, only doing what’s required.
Regular readers know that in counseling, I develop a teenager’s goals into a shiny Kodak-quality poster as a beautiful collage. I do it free as my personal gift to him or her and their tomorrows.
I wish you could see the delight in his or her eyes when they see it for the first time. It’s as if they exclaim, “Wow! My future laid out before me, pictured in living color! I didn’t know it would be so beautiful and amazing!”
Parents, too, are surprised. They didn’t know all that information — those specific goals and dreams — resided in their child’s heart. Some think their kid isn’t thinking ahead, at all.
What Jesus said about evangelism, I apply to the present and future. In John 4:35, he said, “Behold, I say unto you, ‘Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.’”
With the résumé and goal poster, it’s this way: “Lift up your eyes above peer pressure, pleasure pressure, laziness and distractions and look at the opportunities in the future because they are drifting toward you … and they’ll soon be yours to have and to hold.”
I lean on parents to not use the poster to hammer at their children. Don’t say this: “So you think that lousy grade will help you get to the dreams on that poster in your bedroom? Give me a break! Keep messing up, and you’ll be nothing but a loser!”
The poster (and the résumé) are only for positive application. When the individual child “gets it,” he or she will apply himself or herself. Pray for that day. Guide him or her into that day. Patience, please.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.