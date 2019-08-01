SURFSIDE BEACH
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating whether the bacteria levels in the Gulf of Mexico are related to the raw sewage overflow some residents report seeing.
Raw sewage overflow has been on the minds of some Surfside Beach residents lately, and with bacteria levels in the water along the stretch of coastline near the village higher than average, community members have wondered if the problems are directly correlated.
Mayor Larry Davison said it’s something that’s been on the city’s radar and they’re working to make improvements to a section of the city that uses a vacuum system to eliminate waste.
“We’re working with the manufacturer to see how we can fix the problem,” Davison said.
“The TCEQ Houston Regional Office is investigating reports of alleged sanitary sewer overflows in the Village of Surfside Beach sewer collection system,” said Martha Otero, a spokeswoman for the regional sector of TCEQ. “A sanitary sewer overflow is a type of unauthorized discharge of untreated or partially treated wastewater from a collection system or its components prior to reach.”
Officials from the Texas General Land Office confirmed through the department’s Texas Beach Watch program that water bacteria levels near parts Surfside Beach are currently unsafe for recreational use.
”The Environmental Protection Agency website indicates sources of Enterococci bacteria may include stormwater runoff, malfunctioning wastewater treatment plants, domestic and animal wildlife waste, in addition to natural sources,” Karina Erickson said in a news release for the Texas GLO. “At this time, swimming in affected waters may cause illness. As a warning, signs along the affected coastline have been opened to inform the public of this advisory where elevated bacteria levels are observed.”
Erickson added in a phone interview that the goal of the Texas Beach Watch program is to inform the public, though they do not take any enforcement measures throughout affected areas.
Surfside Beach currently runs on three different sewage systems, Davisonsaid. Between a gravity system, a pressurized system and a vacuum system, the village is divided into sections. The vacuum system, which runs by city hall near Jetty Park down through Beach Road, has had some failures that have caused sewage leaks.
”The vacuum system has not been operating properly when it gets wet,” Davison said “The pit floods and then has some failures, which we’ve been struggling to stop.”
Davison added rainfall in areas where these manholes are in ditches have been especially difficult. The sewage backup happens when there is a failure in the system’s switch control, which enables the vacuum, fails.
In areas where the sewage covers or manholes can easily fill with water, the switches are failing to enact the vacuum and that leads sewage to rise and eventually leak, Davison said.
”We don’t know if it’s aging-related or something else. There’s about 150 pits in the area, and we’ve taken most grievous pits and we’re putting risers on them. We’re working with TCEQ to correct it. They’re doing their job and we’re trying to do ours,” Davison said.
While the current switches are about 12 years old, Davison said the next step is to meet with the manufacturer to replace the existing parts with new, guaranteed-airtight switches.
Additionally, village officials are talking about building poles to place the switches on so water isn’t an issue. But that measure has some concerning factors as well.
”With all the renters and people vacationing who don’t know what these things are, we have no way of knowing if they’d hit them with their car or something if it’s out on a pole,” Davison said.
The process to replace the switches and build poles for them is also costly at about $1,000 to $2,000 per station, Davison said.
“We’ve also never had an accounting of all the pits, so we couldn’t follow the history and we’re trying to take a technical approach now,” Davison said.
Davison said while the concerns of the people seem to be penetrating social media posts as people are alerting TCEQ, the village is taking the necessary steps to remedy the problem as soon as possible.
“I understand some people are frustrated. I want everyone to know what we’re doing. We’re not hiding,” Davison said.
