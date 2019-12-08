BRAZORIA
Council to consider alcohol permit
El Potrillo announced its expansion from Clute to a second location in Brazoria, and now council will consider the restaurant’s wine and beer license, according to the meeting agenda.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council will consider approving a bid to repair or replace broken water meters, something the city manager said he’s been working on for months.
In a closed session, council will discuss a potential lawsuit from Gilbreath and Company for rescission of a stop-work order regarding a billboard the city manager mistakenly approved, according to the agenda. The council could take action during an open session afterward, the agenda states.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
