The 22-year-old man who unseated a four-term Clute councilman last year has resigned to run for mayor, a news release from city administration indicates.
Erick Aguilar filed to run for mayor and a provision of Clute’s charter requires he resign from his council seat representing Ward B, the release states. Current Mayor Calvin Shiflet has not filed for reelection, City Clerk Rose Poitevint said.
City Council is seeking volunteers wishing to fill the Ward B seat, who can submit letters of interest to the city clerk’s office. The boundaries of Clute’s Ward B are viewable at clutetexas.gov.
The deadline for this letter of interest is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. The letters can be submitted to City Hall in person, by mail or by email to rosie@clutetexas.gov.
The Ward E and Ward C council positions are also up for reelection, Poitevint said. Robert Akerstrom filed for Ward E but incumbent Frances Vaughn has not, she said.
Chuck Pate has filed to keep his seat in Ward C, she said.
Clute council members are paid $150 per month and the mayor is paid $300 per month. They serve two-year terms.
Election filings opened Jan. 15 and close Feb. 14. Municipal Election Day is May 2.
LAKE JACKSON
An incumbent is facing a contested race for his council seat in the City of Enchantment after Micheal Musquiz filed to challenge R.L. “Buster” Buell III for Council Position 4, according to city staff.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky is facing former Lake Jackson EMS Chief Fred Ortiz for the mayoral seat. Mayor Bob Sipple is not seeking reelection.
Position 2 Councilman Vinay Singhania is currently running unopposed.
Council members and the mayor serve two-year terms. Council members are paid $37.50 per meeting, not to exceed $75 a month, and the mayor is paid $250 a month.
BRAZORIA
There are two contested races in Brazoria as current Councilwoman Roschelle Hicks and Frank Quinty Jr. have both filed to run for her Position 4 seat, City Secretary Sheila Williams said.
Position 2 Councilwoman Gail Logsdon also filed to run for reelection and Bill Lott filed to run against her, making this the fourth time he’s sought a council seat, city staff said.
Mayor Roger Shugart has filed to run for his seat.
Brazoria council members serve two-year terms and are not paid.
FREEPORT
Two positions in Freeport are up for election this year, with Ward A Councilman Kenneth Green being the only person to file so far, city officials said.
The Ward C spot, currently filled by Councilwoman Sandra Loeza, has no filers yet, city officials said.
Council members serve in paid roles of $100 per month for two years, though term limits could change in the future, city officials reported.
SWEENY
Sweeny city council has three open positions up for election this year. Incumbents Sandra Blaine, Brian Brooks and Tim Pettigrew have all filed to run for reelection with no challengers, Sweeny City Secretary Reatta Minshew said.
All three council members have been in their positions since 2016, according to the city’s website.
Council members serve in the role unpaid.
SWEENY ISD
Four individuals have submitted election packets for board seats, according to Superintendent Tory Hill.
Two of those include Connie McAda, who is the incumbent for Position 1, and Jan Reddoch, who is the incumbent for Position 5.
Amanda Baca, a parent and the bond committee chairperson for the school board, and former superintendent Randy Miksch have each filed for election for Position 7, Hill said. The incumbent has not filed for reelection, he said.
WEST COLUMBIA
Sitting Mayor Laurie Kincannon has filed to run for reelection and is unopposed, City Secretary Kelli Kuban said.
Additionally, current Mayor Pro Tem Dietrich von Biedenfeld and Councilman Charlie Tindol have filed to run again as well, she said.
The three have no current challengers, Kuban said.
The mayor is paid $50 per meeting while council members receive $25 per meeting and serve two-year terms, Kuban said.
OYSTER CREEK
Oyster Creek remains quiet, according to city secretary Andi Ford.
Lonnie Carr Jr., Harold Vandergrifft and Darrell Raska have all picked up election packets but have not returned them yet, she said. Carr, Vandergrifft, and Raska hold council positions 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
“It’s been very quiet,” Ford said.
HOLIDAY LAKES
In addition to Sarah Brown, who currently holds Alderman Position 2, Mayor Norman Schroeder has filed for reelection, according to town secretary Cindy Clark.
“Still waiting to see if … anybody else is gonna sign up,” Clark said.
IOWA COLONY
Sydney Hargroder has filed for election for Council Position 1, and Rebecca Hester has filed for Council Position 2, said city secretary Kayleen Rosser.
Position 1 is currently held by Susan Cottrell, and Position 2 is held by Arnetta Murray. Neither incumbent has filed for reelection, Rosser said.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Three positions, including the mayor’s position and two councilmen at large, are open this season, according to city secretary Amanda Davenport.
Mayor Larry Davison and councilman Jennie Green-Prats have both filed for reelection, while councilman Gregg Bisso has filed for the mayoral election, Davenport said.
Mark Wilson and Paul Hermonat have also filed for election to council, she said.
Surfside council positions last two years and are not compensated, Davenport said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees has three positions up for reelection this year and one incumbent has filed, Business Services Director Jason Tracy said.
Nick Kondra filed for his Position 5 seat and James Broussard filed to contest him, Tracy said. Position 6 Trustee Jackie Gotcher and Position 7 Trustee Linda Huebner have not filed, he said.
Trustees serve three-year terms and are not paid.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.