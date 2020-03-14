SURFSIDE BEACH — Property owners who want to build a large home will have to receive special permission from the city, council members decided.
Village Council unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night requiring homes designed over 3,000 square feet to obtain a conditional-use permit before moving forward. Many residents at the meeting preferred no homes of that size be allowed.
A property recently built at 6,000 square feet encroached on neighboring properties, proimpting complaints from some village residents.
The ease of the restiction’s approval amused Mayor Larry Davison.
“This was supposed to be hard,” he said.
Village leaders also decided unanimously against allowing construction of a multi-use basketball and tennis court near Surfside’s boat ramp.
Scene of the Accident, a nonprofit organization that benefits first responders, proposed the amenity and asked for the village’s permission to move ahead with construction. Council members had concerns, however, about how the court would be maintained and what might happen to it during hurricanes and other severe weather.
“The court will be able to be taken apart and stored safely before any hurricane,” Scene of the Accident founder Todd Hoffman said.
Councilwoman Jennie Green-Prats expressed skepticism that would happen.
“I’m just not confident that we will be able to take everything down in time,” she said. “We have other things that we’ll be worrying about, like protecting our own property.”
