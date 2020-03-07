LAKE JACKSON — Dairy Bar won’t get some extra space behind its driveway as easily as anticipated after neighbors brought up concerns at a City Council meeting.
Jaime De Leon lives behind the burger restaurant and said he is not OK with surrendering a 6-foot sliver of land between his property and Dairy Bar’s land to the restaurant, citing safety concerns.
At a previous meeting, owner Mary Harnden told the council that her neighbors would be OK surrendering the unused alley between their properties. These conversations happened last summer, Harnden said by phone Thursday, and neighbors said they had learned more and changed their minds at Monday’s council meeting.
Harnden hopes Dairy Bar could acquire ownership of a 6-foot alley between her property and the houses behind it so she could clean it up and move her fence back, providing slightly more space behind the restaurant’s drive-thru.
De Leon worries if he shared a fence with Dairy Bar, his young child in the backyard could be affected by trash thrown over the fence or a vehicle straying from the parking lot.
“I prefer having that easement there because it guards my property,” De Leon said.
This shed a different light on the situation since Harnden reported her neighbors were in agreement, City Engineer Sal Aguirre said.
Harnden was not at the meeting Monday because she did not know it was going to be on the agenda, she said. She was under the impression her neighbors were OK with giving up the alley since they discussed it several months ago, but is also willing to split it evenly, she said.
If the neighbors agreed to surrender the six-foot space between the properties — which currently belongs to the city but has not been utilized since the city annexed the property — Dairy Bar would clean up the space and build a nice, new fence to share, Harnden said.
Unless the adjacent property owners make a different agreement ,the typical process of surrendering city property would split it evenly between them, Aguirre previously said.
If the neighbors do wish to keep a buffer, Harnden can just clean up her portion of the land and build a fence with her extra three feet, she said.
There is also a large oak tree between four corners of property which complicates things, Harnden said.
She hopes to clean it up because it is littered with trash, dirt and vermin and retains water because of that, Harnden said.
“I just want to get rid of that dead space because it’s not a healthy place for anybody,” she said.
Since Harnden was not at Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to come back to the agenda items at a later meeting.
At the request of council members, staff will notify all the surrounding neighbors about the situation by mail.
