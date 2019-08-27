MATAGORDA
Coast Guard rescues 3 from Matagorda Bay
Coast Guard crews from Corpus Christi rescued three mariners after their shrimp boat started taking on water Monday morning, a news release from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi states.
Authorities were alerted about the stricken vessel 2 miles away from the Matagorda jetties, and the three people aboard planned to abandon their boat, the release states.
The shrimp boat crew members were told to light a flare so rescuers could find them, according to the release.
The people were recovered from the water in Matagorda Bay and taken to Station Port O'Connor by a rescue boat, the release states.
The partially submerged shrimp boat remains in the bay 300 yards from shore, the release states.
There were no known injuries, authorities said.
